Next-Generation Display Materials Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

The global next-generation display materials market is expected to reach a market size of USD 380.03 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global next-generation display materials market is expected to reach a market size of USD 380.03 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for OLED displays, increasing disposable income among consumers, advancements in technology, and change in lifestyle are some key factors supporting market growth. Next-generation displays eliminate some major drawbacks of LCD technology. OLED is a leading technology as compared to IPS-LCD technology, and is used in almost all modern display products and devices.

OLED displays consist of one layer of substrate, encapsulation technology, polarizer, electrode, emitter, and organic layer components. Glass and plastic are two major components used as substrate. Emitter and organic layers are made of organic plastic molecules that help transport electrons from cathode to produce light. Polyfluorene is the most commonly used material in organic layers of LED display technology. Constant advancements in OLED and LCD technologies have led manufacturers to apply Quantum Dot Light-Emitting Diode (QLED) technology in modern displays. However, rising awareness about the toxic nature of cadmium used in quantum dot is resulting in shifting focus among manufacturers to more environment-friendly quantum dot technologies.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/533

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2021, Samsung Display Company launched a new low-power OLED display for Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones. This OLED display will help to reduce power consumption by up to 16%.

The OLED segment in the global next-generation display materials market is expected to register a robust CAGR during forecast period. OLED technology is used in almost all advanced display devices and panels.

The market in Europe accounted for a double-digit revenue share in the global market in 2020. Key factors such as growing focus on display materials, and support for research and development by governments are key factors expected to continue to support growth of the market in the region.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc, Samsung SDI Co., Universal Display Corp., Novaled GmbH, Nanosys Inc., Nanoco Group PLC, Doosan Corporation, Quantum Materials Corp., and PPG Industries, Inc.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-display-materials-market

The report studies the types and applications of the global Next-Generation Display Materials market. The report categorizes the Next-Generation Display Materials industry into different types covering different products supplied in the Next-Generation Display Materials market. Each type is briefly described in the report such that why it is used, the main sources, the production costs, and the processing involved in it. Depending upon various applications of the products and services in the market, the Next-Generation Display Materials market is categorized in the following non-exhaustive list of products. The application segment is anticipated to grow rapidly shortly due to its unique features and solutions, other crucial information about the types and applications is given in the report.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global next-generation display materials market based on technology type, material, application, and region as follows:

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

OLED

IPS-LCD

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Substrate

Polarizer

Color Filter

Liquid Crystals

Backlighting Unit

Emitter and Organic Layer

Encapsulation

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Smartphones

Televisions and Monitors

Smart watches

Automotive Displays

Laptops and Tablets

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/533

Leading businesses who are looking for new sources of income will find this research to be quite helpful in understanding the market and its underlying dynamics. It will be helpful for businesses looking to diversify into new markets or increase the scope of their current operations.

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Next-Generation Display Materials market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Next-Generation Display Materials with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

Proceed To Buy @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/533

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the Next-Generation Display Materials market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Next-Generation Display Materials market?

• How will each Next-Generation Display Materials submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2028?

• How will the market shares for each Next-Generation Display Materials submarket develop from 2021 to 2028?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2021 to 2028?

• Will leading Next-Generation Display Materials markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2028 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2028?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research:

Molecular Imaging Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/molecular-imaging-market-size-to-reach-usd-11-27-billion-in-2028-industry-trend-technological-advances-in-molecular-imaging-techniques/

Tissue Engineering Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/tissue-engineering-market-trend-technological-advances-in-tissue-engineering-such-as-3d-bio-printing/

Bioelectric Medicine Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/bioelectric-medicine-market-trend-increasing-cases-of-traumatic-brain-injuries-and-rapid-adoption-of-bioelectric-medicine/

Calcite Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/infectious-disease-rapid-diagnostic-testing-market-trends-increasing-government-investments-in-development-of-rapid-diagnostic-testing-kits/

Medical Holographic Imaging Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/medical-holographic-imaging-market-trends-increasing-pharmaceutical-r-and-d-activities-and-rising-focus-on-new-drug-development/

Smart Stethoscope Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/smart-stethoscope-market-trends-rapid-adoption-of-telemedicine-and-emergence-of-ai-powered-smart-stethoscopes/

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/healthcare-business-intelligence-market-to-reach-usd-15-14-billion-in-2027-industry-trend-rise-in-adoption-of-data-driven-decision-making-solutions-in-the-healthcare-industry/

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competito