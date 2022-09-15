Submit Release
Young Actor Jahleel Kamara Set to Star in Shadow Force

Young Actor Jahleel Kamara Set to Star in Shadow Force

Six year old Jahleel's credits include Disney+’s “Rise,” a recurring role on ABC’s “Manifest,” the Sundance feature film Nanny, BET+’s B Boy Blues, ABC/Hulu’s “Bammas,” and Amazon Prime’s “Harlem.””
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was recently announced that impressive young actor Jahleel Kamara, of Adunni Rose Talent Agency, will be starring in Lionsgate’s upcoming action-thriller Shadow Force, which has commenced production in Colombia. The studio further announced that Mark Strong, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Natalia Reyes, Yoson An, Ed Quinn, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Cliff “Method Man” Smith will also star, alongside Kerry Washington and Omar Sy in the film, which is being directed by Joe Carnahan.

In Shadow Force, Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy) were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group, called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they went underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their trail, one family’s fight becomes all-out war.

Jahleel, age 6, has been acting for two years. His credits include Disney+’s “Rise,” a recurring role on ABC’s “Manifest,” the Sundance feature film Nanny, BET+’s B Boy Blues, ABC/Hulu’s “Bammas,” and Amazon Prime’s “Harlem.”

Talent Manager:
Mrs. T. Theresa Bastien at:
ttbtalent5@gmail.com
647-474-6177 | http://www.instagram.com/324.tamtheresa

