Micro-Location Technology Market will Reach USD 67.97 Billion, at a CAGR of 19.0% during the Forecast Period of 2028
Market Size – USD 17.71 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 19.0%, Market Trends –Growing inclination towards proximity marketingNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Micro-Location Technology Market is expected to reach USD 67.97 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Micro-location technology is an advanced solution implemented by several technology providers that help in the discovery and privacy of a particular object or humans. This technology depends on other connectivity solutions so that the objects can be identified even from a distance. Location technology helps marketers to spot and get insights about their customers about the business even at aisle level. However, the limitation of geofences in marketplaces and multi-level structures is a challenge for the market. Technologies required are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ultrasound, and others. Micro-Location uses technology that can pinpoint your indoor location within a few feet, and that can bring several opportunities for consumer engagement.
The driving factors of the market are the rising influence of asset management in various industries, the inefficiency of GPS in indoor premises, high return on expenditure, an increase in the use of location-based mobile advertisement, growing use of mobile devices, and to deliver unparalleled customer experience in retail and hospitality among others. However, other factors that may restrain the growth of the market are, security and privacy concerns and the increasing inclination of e-commerce in the retail sector.
The APAC region is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. The demand for smart phones and mobile internet is anticipated to grow in this region in the coming years. Due to the presence of various emerging economies, this region is observing progressive developments through the enactment of micro-location solutions for proximity marketing in the infrastructural sectors and retail.
Top 10 Profiled in the Micro-Location Technology Market Report:
• Cisco Systems
• Aruba Networks (HP Enterprise)
• Humatics Corporation
• Estimote
• Ruckus Networks
• Zebra Technologies
• Centrak
• Ubisense Group
• Camco Technologies
• Siemens (Agilion)
Market Segmentation:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Services
• Hardware
• Software
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Healthcare
• Retail and E-Commerce
• Industrial
• Transportation and Logistics
• Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Proximity Marketing
• Asset Management
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• BLE
• Ultra-Wideband (UWB)
• Ultrasound
• IR
• Others
Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Russia
o U.K.
o Germany
o France
o BENELUX
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o U.A.E.
o Israel
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
