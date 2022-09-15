Electric vehicle Testing, Inspection, and Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of EVs and increasingly stringent regulatory standards in the automotive industry are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Electric Vehicle Testing Inspection and Certification Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Electric Vehicle Testing Inspection and Certification industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Electric Vehicle Testing Inspection and Certification market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors.

Electric vehicle Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) is a set of services that help to improve standards of manufacturing and quality of EVs in a specific region as per regional statutory regulatory bodies. TIC ensures safety of users, equipment, infrastructure, and environment as well. As a result, governments of various countries are implementing stringent regulatory norms related to electric vehicle testing. This is expected to continue to boost electric vehicle testing, inspection, and certification market revenue growth during the forecast period.

One of the report’s central components is the broad Electric Vehicle Testing Inspection and Certification market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also studies the key companies of the Electric Vehicle Testing Inspection and Certification market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

DEKRA SE,

TÜV SÜD,

SGS Group,

Applus Services S.A.,

Bureau Veritas S.A.,

Intertek Group PLC,

Eurofins Scientific,

British Standards Institution,

TUV Rehinland Group, and

Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll

Safety and security segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to rising concerns regarding a pollution-free environment and safety and enhanced consumer welfare. Security checks help in reducing CO2 emissions and driving further R&D and technological advancements, which also lead to consumer satisfaction. Revenue from the safety and security segment is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global electric vehicle testing, inspection, and certification market on the basis of application, service types, sourcing, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Safety and Security

Connectors

Communication

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging

Service Types Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Testing

Testing Parameters

Mechanical

Temperature

Electrical

Conditions in Testing

Inspection

Certification

Sourcing Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

In-House

Outsourcing

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Electric Vehicle Testing Inspection and Certification market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Electric Vehicle Testing Inspection and Certification industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Electric Vehicle Testing Inspection and Certification market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Electric Vehicle Testing Inspection and Certification Market by 2027?

