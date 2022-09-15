Brothers Lance and Cree Ascending to New Heights
Brothers Lance and Cree Ascending to New Heights - Actor/Models Creating Positive Lasting Impressions Among Discerning Industry Professionals Everywhere”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get to know eleven year old New York native Lance-Carter Obadiaru! Represented by Adunni Rose Talent Agency, this amazing young rising star is turning heads with his natural look, vibe and acting abilities. Manager Mrs. T. Theresa Bastien recognized his talent from the beginning, and recently, through a flurry of auditions, Lance secured a high profile recurring role on a major TV show, and followed that up by getting another big casting in an upcoming Showtime movie.
— PR
The affable sixth grader has a laid back loving and fun personality but he’s always focused on his goals. In his spare time he likes to hit some hoops or game on the console with friends. He lives with his mother and brother in Jamaica, Queens. Lance truly loves acting and modeling and plans on continuing to pursue his career for years to come. Follow Lance on IG at @lancecarter11
Lance started acting at the age of eight, with in school productions for The Wiz and modeling work for Scholastics Print. Since that time, Lance has worked with some of the best coaches in the Vocals and acting craft under the amazing Bob Marks @bobmarks and Wendy Mckenzie @wendyactingcoach
Get to know Cree-Silver Corley! Represented by Adunni Rose Talent Agency and Managed by Mrs. T. Theresa Bastien, who recognized his talent from the very beginning, the six year old New York native from Jamaica, Queens career is running parallel to his brother’s, with recent roles as Conor Wilson in The Wilson’s and in a commercial for Ninlaro. Cree is enjoying his continued success in his craft, recently booking a prominent theater role in an upcoming highly anticipated production as well.
The super cute Actor-Print Model started acting at the age of two in school productions for The Wiz with his brother Lance. Cree has worked with some of the best coaches too. He has also studied his Vocals and acting craft under the amazing Bob Marks @bobmarks with additional coaching from Ankhrah @ankhamenhetep and Wendy Mckenzie @wendyactingcoach
A rambunctious first grader with a bright and vivid imagination, he’s loving and fun with a huge personality and also has a taste for being behind the camera creating his own movies. Cree really loves acting and modeling and has plans on continuing to pursue his career to soaring heights. Follow Cree on IG at @creecorley4_
