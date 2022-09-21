MultiLane and Credo Showcase 8x112 Gbps Optical DSP Interoperability at ECOC 2022
BASEL, SWITZERLAND, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MultiLane Inc. has joined Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. at the European Conference for Optical Communications (ECOC) 2022 to validate their newly-announced line of Dove 800G Digital Signal Processor (DSP) chips. The setup, showcased at Credo’s booth #175 in the exhibition hall, sees the Dove chips seamlessly interoperating with the ML4079E BERT. This test platform is a flagship of the MultiLane 800G SERDES Characterization solution, supporting real hardware FEC analysis capable of replicating the real-life data-communications environments in which the Dove Optical DSP is projected to thrive.
A 112Gbps/lane electrical signal is launched by the ML4079E through a passive loss channel and into the receive path of the Dove Evaluation Kit. The resulting output is a very strong Bit Error Rate performance threshold, operating with ample margin against the Pre-FEC limits defined by industry standards.
“Credo’s Dove 800 Digital Signal Processor (DSP) has very linear host and line side receivers with low sensitivity, and our hyperscale data center customers need high-quality test equipment that delivers results free of external noise and nonlinearities,” said Scott Feller, Vice President for Marketing at Credo. “We are pleased to collaborate with MultiLane to demonstrate how lab and manufacturing testing can be simplified to accelerate 800G market adoption.”
With the optoelectronic industry’s focus on a new generation of pluggable speeds to address cloud service providers’ ever-growing bandwidth requirements, collaborations like the one between MultiLane and Credo facilitate a rapid adoption and development of new leading-edge technologies.
“We are excited to enable Credo to demonstrate the capabilities of their new silicon solution through our 800G development tools,” said Rachad Samaha, General Manager of MultiLane’s Data Center Test Solutions Business Unit. “Working with key industry enablers like Credo is always an excellent opportunity for both parties. We give them the confidence that their designs meet the industry’s requirements – shortening their time to market – and at the same time, we gain crucial insights that preserve our nimble presence in a rapidly evolving ecosystem.”
About MultiLane:
MultiLane Inc. is a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions from 10G to 800G. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes, and a host of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP28, QSFP-DD, OSFP, and other standards. MultiLane products are used to test semiconductors, DACs, AOCs, active cables, optical transceivers, and system switch cards. MultiLane also offers compliance test services, signal integrity design services, and fully automated, turn-key test solutions. In addition, MultiLane develops high speed ATE modules that fit in wafer-scale automated test systems.
For more information, please visit https://www.multilaneinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Credo
Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.
For more information, please visit: https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn
