EGFR-TKI for Advanced NSCLC Market Business Growth, Key Applications, Demand, Type, Trends And Opportunities 2023-2032
The Global EGFR-TKI for Advanced NSCLC Market report includes a global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts for the period 2023-2032.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global EGFR-TKI for Advanced NSCLC Market report includes a global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts for the period 2023-2032. The global market was valued at is expected to reach USD 20.98 Billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 9.25% from 2023 to 2032. The base year considered for the study is 2022, and the forecast has been provided for the period, 2023 to 2032.
First-line therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR-sensitive mutations has traditionally included EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). After 10–14 months of first- or second-generation EGFR TKI therapy for acquired resistance, progression unavoidably occurs.
Non-small-cell lung cancer is now being treated as the first line using EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) (NSCLC). Numerous studies have demonstrated the potential benefits of using EGFR TKI monotherapy as the initial treatment for NSCLC patients who have EGFR mutations. Additionally, it has been demonstrated that using EGFR TKIs in tandem with first-line therapy can postpone the development of resistance. From first-generation EGFR TKIs to a fourth-generation EGFR TKI that has been conceptually proposed, we summarise the scientific literature and evidence of EGFR TKIs as first-line therapy in this review. We also suggest using EGFR-based targeted therapy as a monotherapy or in combination with other drugs like chemotherapy, anti-angiogenic medications, and immune checkpoint inhibitors.
One of the primary causes of cancer-related fatalities around the globe is thought to be non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Statistics predict that in 2017, there will be 222,500 new cases of lung cancer in the United States. Even with platinum-based combination chemotherapy, the majority of patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) have an overall survival (OS) of less than one year prior to the introduction of genomic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy. The treatment of NSCLC has entered an era of co-directed therapy by histology and genotyping, which enables patients to get customised molecular-targeted medicines thanks to the comprehensive understanding of EGFR gene mutations.
Impact Of Covid-19 On Global Egfr-Tki For Advanced Nsclc Market:
Egfr-Tki For Advanced Nsclc Market, By Type:
The following categories make up the market analysis of EGFR-TKI for advanced NSCLC:
• Gefitinib
• Erlotinib
• Afatinib
• First-generation oral EGFR TKIs include gefitinib. The USFDA approved Gefitinib in 2015 as a first-line therapy for people with metastatic NSCLC and activating EGFR mutations. Based on four significant studies, gefitinib is recommended as first-line therapy for NSCLC patients with EGFR mutations.
• The IPASS (Iressa Pan-Asia Study) was the first randomised clinical trial to compare EGFR-TKI with chemotherapy as the first-line treatment for advanced NSCLC with adenocarcinoma, and it was therefore viewed as a turning point for the therapeutic application of EGFR-TKI.
In 2013, the FDA approved the reversibly oral EGFR-TKI erlotinib as a first-line therapy for patients with EGFR mutations. The first trial to demonstrate the Caucasian population can also benefit from EGFR TKI as first-line therapy was EURTAC, in contrast to gefitinib's use in the Asian population.
EGFR-TKI For Advanced NSCLC Market, By Application:
The following categories make up the EGFR-TKI for Advanced NSCLC Market Industry Research by Application:
• Combination Therapy
• Mono Therapy
Combination therapy based on EGFR TKI, which has improved efficacy and manageable side effects (Table (Table) 4), could be used as a clinical treatment regimen. Not all combined therapy models, though, can be used. Based on the patients' performance level, financial situation, personal preferences, and clinical experience, clinicians should select the most suitable treatment for each patient.
Global EGFR-TKI For Advanced NSCLC Market, based on Regional Analysis:
The Global Egfr-Tki For Advanced Nsclc Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World based on geographical analysis.
Some key Points of the EGFR-TKI For Advanced NSCLC Market Report are:
• An in-depth global Egfr-Tki For Advanced Nsclc market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.
• Major companies operating in the global Egfr-Tki For Advanced Nsclc market, which include Sun Pharma, Alchem Pharmtech, Henan DaKen Chemical, Capot Chemical Co.,Ltd., Chemwill Asia Co.,Ltd., MSN Labs, Amadis Chemical, Chongqing Chemdad Co., Ltd., Mylan.
• Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global Egfr-Tki For Advanced Nsclc market.
• Impact of covid-19 on the global Egfr-Tki For advanced Nsclc market.
