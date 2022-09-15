Electric Vehicle Take off and Landing Aircraft Market Worth $288.4 Million by 2028 With CAGR of 21.3% | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in congestion of road traffic in urban areas growing need for faster means of transportation are significant factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 60.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.3%, Market Trends – Growing need for faster transportation mode ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electric Vehicle Take off and Landing Aircraft Market size is expected to reach USD 288.4 Million at a revenue CAGR of 21.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of the electric vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft can be attributed to their growing application in medical emergencies. Noise from these aircraft is relatively lower and electric energy is safer, which makes these craft ideal for usage during emergencies in hospitals, isolation zones, and remote areas. Emergence of various diseases globally along with increase in adoption of eVTOL aircraft for emergency medical services will continue to drive market revenue growth.

Increase in congestion of road traffic in urban areas and cities and growing need for faster means of transportation are significant factors driving market growth

Growing concerns regarding the environment is also a key factor supporting adoption of electric vehicle take-off and landing aircraft. These craft are electrically powered and are cleaner than gas turbines, and are efficient for cruising. However, the take-off and climb modes can consume sustainable amount of power that can overcome savings in horizontal lights. High initial investment, expensive R&D, and lack of proper infrastructure in various countries are key factors expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent over the forecast period.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/862

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Emergen Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2021, Lilium introduced its latest eVTOL aircraft, which is a 7-seater Lilium Jet, as a pinnacle of four generations of technology demonstrators. Lilium plans to use the 7-Seater in commercial operations starting in 2024.

Air taxis are for-hire small commercial aircraft capable of flying anywhere on demand. Air taxis operate on schedule or non-schedule basis and run along short routes that are not serviced by larger airlines. In January 2021, General Motors gave a virtual presentation of Cadillac electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) autonomous air taxi. The company is joining the eVTOL air taxi business and is planning to do it with its sleek four-rotor aircraft.

Among the type of propulsion segments, hybrid segment contributed significantly large revenue share in 2020. A hybrid eVTOL uses small fuel burning engine to power a generator that supplies electricity to motors that turn the fans or propellers. Batteries add power to lift the aircraft during vertical landing and take-off. This allows the aircraft to cruise on a smaller and more efficient engine than required for engine-only propulsion. Hybrid eVTOL aircraft offer major improvements over existing business aircraft and helicopters. For example, these aircraft can carry customers from London Heliport to Paris Heliport (230 miles/370 km) in 55 minutes, thus saving three hours trip time compared to airline travel.

Among the application segments, commercial segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020. Revenue growth of the commercial segment is driven by major investment and intense competition between manufacturers. Some of the cities with required infrastructure for the first launch of commercial passenger services are Paris, Los Angeles, Singapore, and Seoul.

Electric vehicle Take-Off And Landing (eVTOL) aircraft market in Europe accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increased investment by investors and presence of leading market players like Airbus. Germany is the hotspot for eVTOL aircraft, and several luxury car manufactures are delving into the UAM industry. Deployment of vertiports in the region is also driving revenue growth of the market.

Major players in the market include Aurora Flight Sciences, A³ By Airbus, Volocopter GmbH, Neva Aerospace Ltd., Embraer SA, Kitty Hawk Corporation, Joby Aviation, Jaunt Air Mobility, Vertical Aerospace, and Urban Aeronautics.

To know more about the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-take-off-and-landing-aircraft-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global electric vehicle Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft market on the basis of lift technology, mode of operation, Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW), range, type of propulsion, application, and region:

Lift Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Vectored Thrust

Multirotor

Lift Plus Cruise

Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Piloted

Optionally Piloted

Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW) Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Less than 250 Kg

250 Kg to 500 Kg

500 Kg to 1,500 Kg

Above 1,500 Kg

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

0 to 200 KM

200 Km to 500 KM

Type of Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fully Electric

Hybrid

Electric Hydrogen

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Commercial

Military

Cargo

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Click here to Get customization:https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/862

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Take a Look at OUR Reports:

Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metastatic-cancer-treatment-market

Electronic Warfare Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-warfare-market

Blue Hydrogen Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blue-hydrogen-market

Solid Waste Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solid-waste-management-market

Clinical Perinatal Software Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/clinical-perinatal-software-market

Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nerve-repair-and-regeneration-market

Multi-Rotor Drone Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/multi-rotor-drone-market

Crop Monitoring Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/crop-monitoring-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.