Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,510 in the last 365 days.

ASA Insurance Discusses Vehicle Safety Inspections in Salt Lake City

The insurance provider discusses important considerations and information for Utah drivers

Salt Lake City Insurance company ASA Insurance recently shared helpful information for what is looked at during vehicle safety inspections in Utah. ”
— ASA Insurance
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vehicle safety inspections are government inspections meant to ensure vehicles are safe for driving on the road. The rules around inspections vary state-by-state. With that in mind, Salt Lake City Insurance company ASA Insurance recently shared helpful information for what is looked at during vehicle safety inspections in Utah.

The items they list include:

“Brakes: Brakes are undoubtedly important. They will check to see if your brake pads and rotors are worn out or if there are any brake fluid leaks. They will also check your emergency brake.

Tires: They will check to see if your tread has been worn down or if there are any other defects you should be worried about.

Windshield: They will look for any cracks, chips, and loose seals.

Lights: They will check your taillights, headlights, hazard lights, signal lights, brake lights, and license plate lights to ensure everything is in great working condition.

Windshield wipers: They will check for streaking and proper function.

Mirrors: They will make sure everything is working effectively.

Seat belts: They will ensure they auto-lock and retract.

Steering and alignment and suspension”

It’s also worth noting that as of January 1, 2018, safety inspections are not a prerequisite for registering most vehicles in Utah. There are, however, several exceptions.

The Utah DMV outlines these exceptions:

“Salvage vehicles that have been rebuilt and are requesting a rebuilt title.

First time street legal ATV registrations. This includes ownership transfers for previously registered street legal ATVs.
Commercial vehicles are required to obtain a safety inspection for display and presenting to law enforcement, but it is not a prerequisite for registration.
Motorhomes with three axles are considered a “Class 6” vehicle and require an annual safety inspection for display and presenting to law enforcement.”

ASA Insurance also includes a link to a detailed outline from the Utah Highway Patrol about vehicle safety inspections in Utah.

The full article can be accessed on the ASA Insurance blog. ASA Insurance in Salt Lake City can be reached for further questions or comments about car insurance in Utah at 801-486-7463.

Creed Anderson
ASA Insurance
+1 801-486-7463
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

ASA Insurance Discusses Vehicle Safety Inspections in Salt Lake City

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.