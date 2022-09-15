ASA Insurance Discusses Vehicle Safety Inspections in Salt Lake City
The insurance provider discusses important considerations and information for Utah drivers
Salt Lake City Insurance company ASA Insurance recently shared helpful information for what is looked at during vehicle safety inspections in Utah. ”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vehicle safety inspections are government inspections meant to ensure vehicles are safe for driving on the road. The rules around inspections vary state-by-state. With that in mind, Salt Lake City Insurance company ASA Insurance recently shared helpful information for what is looked at during vehicle safety inspections in Utah.
— ASA Insurance
The items they list include:
“Brakes: Brakes are undoubtedly important. They will check to see if your brake pads and rotors are worn out or if there are any brake fluid leaks. They will also check your emergency brake.
Tires: They will check to see if your tread has been worn down or if there are any other defects you should be worried about.
Windshield: They will look for any cracks, chips, and loose seals.
Lights: They will check your taillights, headlights, hazard lights, signal lights, brake lights, and license plate lights to ensure everything is in great working condition.
Windshield wipers: They will check for streaking and proper function.
Mirrors: They will make sure everything is working effectively.
Seat belts: They will ensure they auto-lock and retract.
Steering and alignment and suspension”
It’s also worth noting that as of January 1, 2018, safety inspections are not a prerequisite for registering most vehicles in Utah. There are, however, several exceptions.
The Utah DMV outlines these exceptions:
“Salvage vehicles that have been rebuilt and are requesting a rebuilt title.
First time street legal ATV registrations. This includes ownership transfers for previously registered street legal ATVs.
Commercial vehicles are required to obtain a safety inspection for display and presenting to law enforcement, but it is not a prerequisite for registration.
Motorhomes with three axles are considered a “Class 6” vehicle and require an annual safety inspection for display and presenting to law enforcement.”
ASA Insurance also includes a link to a detailed outline from the Utah Highway Patrol about vehicle safety inspections in Utah.
The full article can be accessed on the ASA Insurance blog. ASA Insurance in Salt Lake City can be reached for further questions or comments about car insurance in Utah at 801-486-7463.
Creed Anderson
ASA Insurance
+1 801-486-7463
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter