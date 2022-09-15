Adaptive Learning Market Predicted to Grow Exponentially by 2028 at 22.2 % CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Growth – at a CAGR of 22.2%, Market Trends Increasing adoption of adaptive learning platforms and services in enterprises for corporate training

Increasing adoption of adaptive software in educational institutions and rising demand for learning process customization are key factors driving global adaptive learning market growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global adaptive learning market size reached USD 1.86 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of adaptive learning software in educational institutions is a key factor expected to drive global adaptive learning market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for learning process customization is expected to support growth of the global adaptive learning market to a significant extent during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of adaptive learning platforms and services in enterprises for corporate training is expected to augment revenue growth of the global adaptive learning market going ahead.

The adaptive learning market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the adaptive learning industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall adaptive learning industry. The Global adaptive learning Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market.

Top competitors of the Adaptive Learning Market profiled in the report include:

Pearson plc, McGraw Hill Education, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Area9 Lyceum ApS, Cog Books Ltd., Curriculum Associates, Inc., Dream Box Learning, Inc., Follett Corporation, Cerego, Inc., and Realizeit

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In terms of revenue share, the platform segment is expected to lead over the forecast period due to rising adoption of adaptive learning platforms by educational institutions to offer personalized learning and improve learning outcomes.

Increasing adoption of adaptive learning platforms and services in academic settings is expected to support revenue growth of the academic segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global adaptive learning market during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing need to improve employees' skills and the technicalities of learners across companies in countries in North America are expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

In May 2019, Knewton, Inc. was acquired by John Wiley & Sons, Inc. This acquisition will strengthen Wiley’s capabilities in the adaptive learning market and enable offering of its e-Content to a wider range of customers.

Cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing deployment of cloud-based adaptive learning solutions among end-users to customize platforms at a lower cost and gain better flexibility are some key factors expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Adaptive Learning market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Adaptive Learning business sphere.

Emergen Research has segmented the global adaptive learning market on the basis of deployment, component, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Platform

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Enterprise

Academic

Regional Analysis of the Adaptive Learning Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

You need to discover how this will impact the adaptive learning market today, and over the next 10 years:

Our 250-page report provides 194 tables and 189 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – Now.

It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

This report tells you Today how the adaptive learning market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

Information found nowhere else

With our new report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Emergen Research study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the adaptive learning Market, 2022 to 2030, market-leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

