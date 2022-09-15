Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Emerging Growth, Recent Trends, Analysis, Outlook and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing hostility across various countries and increasing government expenditure on R&D for military purposes are key factors driving market revenue growth

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Size – USD 6.50 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.4%, Market Trends – Modernizing military technology and AI integration” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) for military market size reached USD 6.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing hostility and terrorism and political instability are expected to boost market revenue growth. Additionally, increasing government expenditure on research & development of AI enabled military weapons is expected to support market growth between 2021 and 2028. Currently, rising geopolitical tensions among countries and increasing Chinese actions are propelling various countries to modernize military technology using AI.

Integrating AI will enable countries to conduct better surveillance in order to detect and prevent threats. Similarly, AI technology can be used to process a large amount of data and facilitate better decision-making during times of conflict. These are some major factors driving growth of the global AI for military market revenue.

However, bad quality data problems can result is errors in decision-making during critical situations. Additionally, lack of regulations governing the usage of AI technology is expected to hamper market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The report elaborates on various national and international business development prospects and explains the competitive landscape of the global Artificial Intelligence in Military market. The market size estimation and forecasts have been detailed in this report. The authors have studied the historical background of the Artificial Intelligence in Military market, keeping in mind the organic and inorganic growth prospects and threats for the market. Thus, the latest report offers precise estimates of the global market size for the forecast period.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation., BAE Systems, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation., Raytheon Technologies, General Dynamics Corporation, Textron Inc., SparkCognition Government Systems, Arkray, Inc., and Leidos Inc

Segments Covered in this report are:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Artificial Intelligence Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Platforms

Hardware

Processor

Network

Memory

Services

Software Assistance

Upgradation & Maintenance

Deployment & Integration

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Land

Autonomous Combat Vehicles

Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Autonomous Combat Robots

Sea

Unmanned Maritime Vehicles

Anti-Missile Technology

Ship Navigation Systems

Air

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Aircraft Maintenance

Cognitive Electronic Warfare

Space

Satellite Data Processing

Intelligent Navigation Systems

AI Assistant Robots

Space Exploration

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reconnaissance and Intelligence Gathering

Surveillance and Counterinsurgency

Information Processing

Cyber Security

Threat Analysis

Warfare Simulation

Geographical Scenario:

The global Artificial Intelligence in Military market has been categorized into several important geographical regions. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Artificial Intelligence in Military market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Reasons for Doing This Study

This study provides critical information on the global market’s current size and projected growth for Artificial Intelligence in Military and its related industries. It also discusses geography’s market characteristics, significant suppliers, consumer preference trends, and market prospects. As many countries are in a recession, firms are attempting to weather the storm by limiting unanticipated losses and spending related to the Artificial Intelligence in Military market.

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Size Worth USD 17.63 Billion in 2028