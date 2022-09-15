FDA’s Office of Patient Affairs is responsible for managing the Agency’s Patient Listening Session program.

This page contains a list of all the Patient Listening Sessions that have been organized to date. This page is updated frequently with meeting summaries from each Patient Listening Session as they become available.

Patient Listening Sessions can either be FDA-requested (where FDA has a specific set of questions to ask) or patient-led (when a patient community wants to share their perspectives with the FDA). Only the FDA, patients, caregivers, and advocates participate in the session.

For more information on FDA’s Patient Listening Session program how to request a Patient Listening Session, contact Patient Affairs or click here.

Previously Conducted Patient Listening Sessions

FDA-Requested Patient Listening Session Summaries

Patient-Led Listening Session Summaries

Learn more about Patient Listening Sessions:

How does FDA benefit from Patient Listening Sessions?

How do I request a Patient Listening Session?

How do I prepare for a Patient Listening Session?

What happens after a Patient Listening Session?

Patient Listening Sessions - Home

Read about the procedures for the management of Patient Listening Sessions by the Office of Patient Affairs in Staff Manual Guide 9006.