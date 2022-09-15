Video Streaming Software Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Video Streaming Software Market to be Driven by Advancements in Low Latency Software in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN,, WYOMING, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Video Streaming Software Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global video streaming software market, assessing the video streaming software market based on its segments like components, streaming types, deployment types, verticals, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/video-streaming-software-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Historical Market Size (2021): Approximately USD 6.2 billion
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 55%
Forecast Market Size (2027): Nearly USD 18.10 billion
The growth in the global market for video streaming software is being driven by the convergence of new technologies, expanding mobile usage, and strong internet penetration. In addition to applications in the media and entertainment sector, the rising deployment of video streaming software in healthcare, retail, and fitness sectors, is further aiding the market growth.
For instance, the healthcare sector relies on video-connected wellness devices, remote surgical capabilities, and smart hospitals equipped with AI-based surveillance. Further, in the retail sector, video streaming software is deployed in digital shopping platforms. For sports applications, equipment like cameras, drones, and VR are employed to enable viewers to call players in real-time.
Moreover, in the fitness sector, video streaming software is used to record real-time training programmes. Such applications of video streaming software are providing growth to the market.
Industry Definition and Segmentation
Video streaming software is referred to a digital service that allows users to watch videos related to entertainment, education, or infotainment online assisted by internet services.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/video-streaming-software-market
On the basis of component, the market can be segmented into:
Solutions
Services
The market, on the basis of streaming type, can be categorised into:
Live Streaming
Video on Demand
Based on deployment type, the market can be divided into:
On-premises
Cloud
On the basis of vertical, the market segmentations include:
Media and Entertainment
BFSI
Academia and Education
Healthcare
Government
Others
The regional markets for video streaming software include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The education sector is one of the leading application sectors of video streaming software. This can be associated with the adoption of low latency streaming technology. This allows teachers and professionals to seamlessly connect with students in real-time, thereby providing a better learning experience.
In addition, low latency streaming technology of video streaming software allows educators of non-academic fields like music and dance to connect with their students in real-time. This is providing a boost to the market. Moreover, the increasing disposable incomes and increasing market penetration of smartphones further add to the market growth of video streaming software.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are IBM Corporation, Kaltura, Inc., Panopto, Inc., Brightcove, Inc., and Vimeo, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
