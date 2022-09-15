BOARD MEMBER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER THERESA A. MATACIA, CFA AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Bay Area CFO earns prestigious international credential focused on the positive governance of risk-taking by boards of directors.
As a board director, I am now much better equipped to provide insight, assessment, and risk governance to organizations as they develop and execute the ERM strategies.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Theresa A. Matacia, CFA, of San Francisco, in the United States.
— Theresa A. Matacia, CFA
Theresa is a deeply experienced financial executive, having served as Chief Financial Officer across multiple industries, including work in technology, health, and philanthropic services, and having participated in equity and capital raises in excess of $3 billion. She serves on the board of directors for the Institute on Aging, where she is currently Chair of the Audit Committee, and on the board of FEI Bay Area. Her past board work spans infrastructure, economic empowerment, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. She earned her MBA from San Francisco State University and her BS in Psychology from Virginia Commonwealth University. Theresa is a Chartered Financial Analyst and is a graduate of Harvard Business School programs on Strategic Negotiations and Organizational Renewal.
"Theresa is a highly successful executive who understands the critical financial steps companies need to take to realize their goals," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Through successful capital raises and board governance work, she continues to expand her impact and now brings even greater insight to the governance of risk-taking that is so critical," he continued.
"I have gained substantial practical and multi-faceted knowledge from this intensive DCRO coursework," said Ms. Matacia. "As a board director, I am now much better equipped to provide insight, assessment, and risk governance to organizations as they develop and execute the ERM strategies."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
