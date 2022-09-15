Pre owned Medical Devices Market is Expected to Surpass US$ 12,146.1 Mn by The End of 2028

Pre Owned Medical Devices Trend

Pre-owned medical devices are earlier owned by any healthcare institution and later subject to sale or repurchase after refurbishment.

The global pre-owned medical devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,023.8 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.5 % over the forecast period (2022-2028).

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 / 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀:

Agilent Technologies,Inc., Bio-rad laboratories, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Masimo Corporation, Natus Medical Inc., Perkin Elmer, Inc., ZenTec S.A., Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Waters Technologies Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Baebies, Inc., Parseq Lab Co. Ltd, Chromesystem Instruments and Chemicals GmbH, and RECIPE Chemicals+ Instrument GmbH

Recent Developments:

On September 1-3, 2021, Soma Tech Intl participated in the International FIME (Florida International Medical Expo), in Florida, Miami, U.S. Current year 2021 marks the 30th year of FIME, which is the Americas’ leading medical trade fair and exhibition, gathering thousands of medical device and equipment manufacturers and suppliers, dealers, distributors, and other healthcare professionals from across the North, Central, South America, and the Caribbean.

On April 15, 2021, Siemens Healthiness has acquired Varian Medical Systems, Inc., strengthening Siemens position as a holistic partner in healthcare

On January 2021, Philips has announced to acquire Capsule Technologies which is a provider of data platforms that aim to connect all of the medical devices and record systems within a hospital—to help build out its integrated care and vital sign monitoring solutions.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 & 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗜𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗲 Pre-owned Medical Devices Market Report:

➼ North America (United States)

➼ Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom)

➼ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India)

➼ Latin America (Brazil)

Market Dynamics:

The global pre-owned medical devices market is witnessing several partnership strategies. For instance, in August 2021, Mindray North America, a medical imaging developer, partnered with Probo Medical, a seller of refurbished medical equipment to healthcare practices worldwide, for the distribution of its ultrasound systems.

