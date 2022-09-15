M&M International Discusses Qualities to Look for in a Nonprofit Fundraising Agency
The provider of fundraising and planning expertise to faith-based nonprofit organizations across Canada shares their expertise
M&M International has more than 15 years of experience in the nonprofit sector and has worked with faith-based organizations of all sizes. The company provides fundraising, marketing, and strategic planning services to help nonprofits achieve their goals.
Recently, they took to their blog to discuss the key qualities organizations should look for when partnering with a nonprofit fundraising agency to ensure a successful partnership.
Qualities M&M International believes are important to consider when looking for a nonprofit fundraising agency include a focus on your mission. They explain:
"The nonprofit fundraising agency you partner with should share your commitment to your organization’s mission. They should be able to provide evidence of their success in helping other nonprofits achieve their goals. Be sure to ask about their specific experience working with faith-based organizations."
They go on to discuss the importance of a proven track record:
"Choose an agency that has a proven track record of success in raising funds for nonprofits. Ask for references from past clients and check out online reviews."
They also mention why a personalized approach matters:
"Your nonprofit is unique, so you’ll want an agency that takes a personalized approach to fundraising. They should be able to tailor their services to meet your specific needs, from strategic planning to execution and evaluation. For example, if you’re looking to raise money for a new building project, they should have experience with capital campaigns."
Finally, they touch on the importance of a commitment to transparency:
"Make sure the nonprofit fundraising agency you work with is committed to transparency. You should have access to all financial reports and records. The agency should also be willing to answer any questions you have about their work on your behalf. This includes questions about how they are spending your donations."
The entire blog post can be found here. Martha Asselin of M&M International can be reached for further questions, comments, or information at +1 (416) 845-7025
Martha Asselin
M&M International
+1 416-845-7025
