igroup CAMS extends its AWS cloud partner status
AWS partner
CAMS
CAMS the cloud management platform that plugs straight into AWS and gives instant automated cloud management and support.
"We are excited about our CAMS platform being certified and recommended by the U.K. ISV team," said Steve Rastall, CEO & Co-founder of igroup CAMS.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igroup and its CAMS platform for cloud management, are leading provider of Cloud management software for AWS, and is proud to announce that it has continued to achieve the status of AWS cloud partner for 2022/23. As an AWS cloud partner, CAMS offers its clients access to the breadth and depth of the AWS technology platform. This includes nearly 50 Availability Zones with more than 170 edge locations around the world, making it possible for clients to deploy applications and store data closer to their users. With the CAMS platform available in the AWS marketplace, CAMS continues its place in providing best-in-class Cloud management in AWS and igroup for professional services for AWS. "We are excited about our CAMS platform being certified and recommended by the U.K. ISV team," said Steve Rastall, CEO & Co-founder of igroup CAMS. "This will allow AWS current cloud customers to easily bolt CAMS straight into their AWS subscription, instantly leverage the powerful CAMS cloud infrastructure tools and management."
— Steve Rastall
Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a comprehensive and ever-expanding global cloud and is committed to providing the best possible experience for customers running workloads on AWS. To further this goal, AWS has built strong partnerships with some of the world's leading technology companies. These partnerships enable AWS customers to take advantage of the partner's products and services while remaining within the AWS cloud. The partner list on AWS includes companies such as SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, and Google. Each partner has a different focus, but all share a commitment to helping AWS customers be successful. For example, SAP provides its world-class business software on AWS, so customers can run their most demanding workloads in the cloud. Oracle offers its industry-leading database products on AWS, so customers can get the benefits of Oracle's security, performance, and reliability while still using the cost-effective and scalable AWS infrastructure. Microsoft brings its Azure cloud platform to AWS, so customers can use Azure services such as Active Directory and SQL.
Specialist tech platforms also run in/on AWS on the same basis, i.e. CAMS.
Check out CAMS and the partner list here
steve.rastall@igroupltd.co.uk
Stephen Rastall
igroup CAMS
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn