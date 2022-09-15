Increasing Installation of Barcodes in Various End-Use Industries to Boost the Barcode Verifiers Market Growth | Webscan

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝗕𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀 Market, by Product Type (Fixed Mounted and Hand Held), by Application (Packing Printing Industry, Quality Control Department, Manufacturing & Retail Industry, and Others), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆 - https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1866

The research includes in-depth analysis of important regional trends, market dynamics, and worldwide Barcode Verifiers Market market size at the nation level. The research gives the market's historical, current, and future size in terms of both value and volume. To evaluate the market, SWOT and Value Chain Analysis are used.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

Barcode verifiers are electronic devices used to guarantee that the printed barcodes are high quality and 100% compliant to the specifications set out by ANSI and ISO. They are used to measure the quality of a 1D, 2D, and Direct Part Mark codes. Moreover, barcode verifiers read barcodes and perform multiple tests to check the quality and scan ability of the barcodes as compared to the industry standards and specifications. In the supply chain, any trade partner can use these verifiers to test the quality of the barcode. Barcodes are used to automate data collection where hand recording is neither timely nor cost effective. It is a network of software and hardware, primarily consisting of printers, mobile computers, infrastructure, scanners, and supporting software. Barcode verification (done using a barcode verifier) is basically a safety check performed on a barcode symbol to determine how well it will scan by the end user.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

Major players operating in the global barcode verifiers market are -

Cognex Corporation, Axicon Auto ID Ltd., Webscan, REA VERIFIER, Printronix, DigitalPersona, AIS, Stratix Corp., Microscan, SSE Technologies, Oriental Speedv Code Tech &DEV, and RJS Technologies.

The study also discusses how industry participants are investing in key emerging technologies and business research. This study assists in identifying and tracking significant and rising companies in the worldwide Barcode Verifiers Market and their portfolios in order to improve decision making and develop effective strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:

Increasing installation of barcode systems in various end-use industries to improve productivity to tackle the impact of COVID-19 is expected to propel growth of the barcode verifiers market during the forecast period. For instance, Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched a system for pharmaceutical manufacturers that enables both healthcare providers and patients to validate a COVID-19 vaccine’s authenticity. The system allows healthcare providers and patients to scan a vaccine’s label barcode, which contains a unique identification number.

Moreover, rise in introduction of technologically advanced barcode verifiers is also expected to augment the growth of the barcode verifiers market. For instance, in October 2020, Veriff launched a new technology that can read barcode from an identity document to fight fraud and speed up the verification process. The company currently supports barcode scans on the United States and Canadian documents and plans to expand to other countries and document types as soon as possible, using barcodes.

𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

The research splits the global Barcode Verifiers Market into sectors such as product type and application. Each segment is based primarily on its market share and growth rate. Furthermore, the experts investigated possible places that could be profitable for Barcode Verifiers Market companies in the coming years. The geographical study contains solid projections on value and volume, allowing market participants to get in-depth knowledge of the total Barcode Verifiers Market business.

By Function

• Ambient Light Sensing

• Proximity Detection,

• RGB Color Sensing

• Gesture Recognition

• UV/Infrared Light Detection

By Output

• Analog

• Digital

By Integration

• Discrete

• Combination

By Applications

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Home Automation

• HealthCare

• Entertainment

• Security

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Africa

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸:

The most recent industry intelligence research examines the worldwide Next-Generation Packaging market in terms of market reach and client base in key geographical regions.

Geographically, the worldwide Next-Generation Packaging market may be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This study accurately assesses the worldwide Next-Generation Packaging market's presence in the major regions. It defines each geographic segment's market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 - https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/1866

𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

Currently, the world is battling an economic crisis caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 and the spread of the coronavirus. Moreover, the pandemic has severely impacted various end-use industries, while many business activities where barcodes/RFID are used have been canceled or suspended to avoid mass gatherings or to curb the spread of the virus, barcoding technology is one of them. Barcodes have always played a vital role in the medical industry, by providing effective asset management, auto-ID solutions, supply chain control, specimen identification, and much more. Healthcare facilities are now using barcodes for staff and patient identification over manual verification. Barcodes can revolutionize many processes amid the pandemic. This in turn is expected to boost the growth of the market.

𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

📌 Barcode Verifiers Market overview and market scope

📌 Barcode Verifiers Market revenue and sales by type and application (2022 - 2030)

📌 Barcode Verifiers Market major players

📌 players and sales statistics

📌 marketing strategy analysis

📌 Analysis of market influence factors and industry growth

📌 A comprehensive framework study, comprising a market analysis of the aforementioned market

📌 Significant changes in market dynamics

📌 Historical, current, and forecast market size in terms of both value and volume

Key Takeaways:

The barcode verifiers market is expected to exhibit a CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of RFID and barcode printers in supply chain industry. Barcode verification help ensure the quality of the barcode throughout the supply chain and help prevent product waste, chargebacks, and loss of customers. For instance, in July 2020, Cognex Corporation launched the new DataMan 475V Inline Barcode Verifier in adherence with the ISO standards and specifications. The high-speed system delivers the most reliable code verification and quality reporting for 1D, 2D, and direct part mark codes.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the barcode verifiers market due to the growing use of barcodes in the e-commerce industry and the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian E-commerce market is expected to grow to US$ 111.40 billion by 2025, from US$ 46.2 billion as of 2020. Much of the growth for the industry has been triggered by the rise in internet and smartphone penetration.

North America is also expected to witness strong growth in the barcode verifiers market, owing the increasing installation of barcode systems in various end-use industries. For instance, in October 2020, Omron Automation Americas launched its V275 Series printer-integrated label inspection and barcode verification system to help manufacturers in life science, food and beverage, automotive, and consumer packaged goods industries, as well as to efficiently monitor their product and packaging labels.

𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 - https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1866

𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

This study can be customized to meet your specific needs. Please contact our sales representative (sales@coherentmarketinsights.com) and we will assure you receive the report that meets your requirements.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗨𝘀:

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837