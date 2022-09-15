Cassava Processing Market Size, Industry Overview, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2022-2027

The Cassava Processing Market to reach 350.8 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.3% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cassava Processing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global cassava processing market size reached a volume of 304 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 350.8 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.3% during 2022-2027.

Cassava is a tropical plant and one of the most popular ingredients for starch production. The processing of cassava is essential for eliminating the potentially toxic cyanogenic glucosides that are present in fresh cassava. The process involves a combination of drying, cooking and fermentation that aids in improving their shelf life. One of the richest sources of carbohydrates, it is available in numerous forms, such as chips, pellets, flour, and starch. Characterized by excellent thickening properties, it is widely utilized in numerous industrial applications across the food and beverage, paper, feed and textile sectors.

Cassava Processing Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing utilization of cassava flour in the preparation of numerous food preparations. It is extensively used as an essential component in bakery and confectionery products, such as cakes, cookies, bread, gums and other sweets, as well as a thickener in gravies, curries and baby foods. It is further processed into numerous ready-to-eat (RTE) products that are widely preferred by working professionals. Cassava starch is also used as a binder in sausages and other processed meat products for preventing them from drying out while cooking. Shifting dietary preferences and inflating per capita income levels of the masses are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, cassava starch is employed as a stiffing and sizing agent to improve the weaving efficiency of textiles. It is also used in the preparation of animal feed due to its high carbohydrate concentration. Furthermore, significant improvements in the cassava drying technique have improved the efficiency of cassava processing, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Cassava Processing Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the cassava processing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Avebe U.A.,

• Global Bio-Chem Technology Group,

• Emsland Group,

• Cargill Incorporated

• Ingredion.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the cassava processing market on the basis of breakup by end-use and region.

Breakup by End-Use:

• Food Industry

• Feed Industry

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Nigeria

• Thailand

• Indonesia

• Brazil

• Ghana

• Congo

• Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

