Global OTC Braces and Supports Market Research Survey Report| expected to be at 1.7 USD Billion in 2025 at CAGR of 5.5%

The report covers the Estimation and Analysis of OTC braces and supports market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides an in-depth evaluation of the market completion, business rivalry, opportunities, trends, and industry-validated market data. The report also gives historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion).
Growth in the market is major boosted by the rising occurrence of orthopedic disorders & diseases, rising public awareness associated to preventive care, and the increasing number of accident and sports-related injuries
Growing incidences of orthopedic disorders, an increase in public awareness pertaining to preventive care, and a surge in the cases of accidents & injuries in sports will boost the growth of the OTC braces and supports industry over the upcoming years. Apart from this, a rise in the cases of osteoporosis will boost product sales in the near future. Furthermore, the easy availability of products through online retail stores will boost business growth over the forecast period. However, high product costs and rapidly changing compensation policies will inhibit business growth over the forecast timeframe.
The global OTC braces and supports market was valued at 1.43 (USD Billion) in 2018 and is expected to be valued at 1.7 (USD Billion) in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.5%.
Global OTC Braces And Supports Market Industry managed various organizations of the industry from different geographies or regions. The Report study consists of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments and challenges that industry and competition are facing along with gap analysis, new opportunities available, and trends also includes COVID-19 impact Analysis in OTC Braces And Supports Market and impact various factors resulting in boosting OTC Braces And Supports Market at global as well as regional level. There are huge competitions taking place worldwide. and must require the study of MARKET ANALYSIS, Such Top Competitors /Top Players are
Such Key players/ Top Competitors influencing the growth of the market include DJO Finance LLC, Breg, Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Össur Hf, and Bauerfeind AG are the leading companies in the OTC braces and supports market. Other major players involved in the business are Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Oppo Medical, Inc., Bird & Cronin, Inc., Medi GmbH & Co KG, Otto Bock Holding GmbH & Co KG, The 3M Company, Reh4Mat, BSN medical, Becker Orthopedic, Thuasne Group, and United Ortho.
The report segments the global OTC braces & supports market as follows:
Global OTC Braces & Supports Market: Product Segment Analysis
Ankle Braces and Supports
Foot Walkers and Orthoses
Hip, Back, & Spine Braces and Supports
Knee Braces and Supports
Shoulder Braces and Supports
Elbow Braces and Supports
Hand & Wrist Braces and Supports
Facial Braces and Supports
Global OTC Braces & Supports Market: Type Segment Analysis
Soft & Elastic Braces and Supports
Hinged Braces and Supports
Hard & Rigid Braces and Supports
Global OTC Braces & Supports Market: Application Segment Analysis
Preventive Care
Ligament Injury Repair
Post-operative Rehabilitation
Osteoarthritis
Compression Therapy
Others
Global OTC Braces & Supports Market: Regional Segment Analysis
North America: The U.S, Canada
Europe: France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa: GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Market Trends and Growth Factors
Knee Braces And Supports Segment Projected To Clock The Uppermost CAGR In The Coming Period
Knee braces are used as a follow-up treatment after knee operation related with injuries such as patella tendonitis, sprained medial knee ligament, knee arthritis, torn knee cartilage, and runner’s knee. The high development of the knee braces and supports section can be credited to the increasing obese and geriatric population (who are at an elevated danger of getting osteoarthritis and different knee-associated conditions) and the rising occurrence of sports injuries along with the advantages provided by these goods, such as lowered rotation of the knee, lateral and medial support, defense from the post-surgical danger of injury, and restricted injury during motion.
North America To Have The Biggest Share Of The OTC Braces And Supports Market In The Forecast Period
North America is one of the primary income-generating areas in the global OTC braces and supports market. The supportive regulations by the government for commercialization of products, incessant commercialization and development of new OTC orthopedic support and braces goods, high occurrence of musculoskeletal conditions in the geriatric population, active participation by the public in physical activities, noteworthy amount of sports-associated injuries in the nation, and the existence of primary makers in the area are boosting the development of the OTC braces and supports market in North America.
