Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Market stands at USD 6.98 Bn and Expected to Reach USD 12.62 Bn by 2028

Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Market 2022

Increased prevalence of cardiac disorders and enhanced healthcare system are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

In 2022, the Heart Valve Repair Replacement Market stands at USD 6,983.3 million, and it is expected to reach USD 12,621.4 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.4%. Risk associated with heart valve replacement procedures is the key restraints in the Heart Valve Repair Replacement Market.

Furthermore, an increase in the adoption of Artificial intelligence and other data driven technologies along with the favorable reimbursement and medical insurance policies are significantly driving the growth of the global Heart Valve Repair Replacement market. However, some obstacles, such as high costs and risks associated with heart valve repair and replacement procedures, are anticipated to stymie market growth.

Companies

Medtronic

Abbott

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

CryoLife, Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Colibri Heart Valve

JenaValve Technology, Inc.

Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.

Braile Biomedica

Arbor Surgical Technologies, Inc.

Aortech International Plc

In terms of region, North America is projected to dominate the market. This is due to the expanding healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Furthermore, the efforts of the region’s governments are likely to promote the expansion of the global heart valve repair and replacement market throughout the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. Apart from this, the Asia Pacific and Europe are also anticipated to have considerable market growth due to an increasing geriatric population and improving health infrastructure in these regions.

Want More Insights?

PMR has presented a comprehensive report based on Heart Valve Repair Replacement Market as per Product (into Heart Valve Repair, Heart Valve Replacement, Tissue Heart Valves, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation), Indication (Aortic Stenosis, Aortic Regurgitation, Mitral Stenosis, Mitral Regurgitation), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories) based on seven regions.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

