Global Industrial Packaging Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Industrial Packaging Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Industrial Packaging Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial packaging market size is expected to grow from $65.11 billion in 2021 to $69.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.36%. As per TBRC’s industrial packaging industry research the market size is expected to grow to $87.66 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07%. An increase in demand for food products across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the industrial packaging market.

The industrial packaging market consists of sales of industrial packaging solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to packaging that helps protect, ship, and store delicate items that rely largely on stability. It is frequently used by producers of machinery, particularly delicate equipment, technology, and other products that need to be protected from anything from moisture to vibrations.

Global Industrial Packaging Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the industrial packaging market. Artificial intelligence is helping firms employ computers and algorithms to produce better packaging solutions. AI is used in inspection, data labeling, recycling products, and various other applications.

Global Industrial Packaging Market Segments

The global industrial packaging market is segmented:

By Product: Drums, Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs), Sacks, Pails, Crates/Totes

By Material: Paperboard, Plastic, Metal, Wood, Fiber

By Application: Chemical and Pharmaceutical, Building and Construction, Food and Beverage, Oil and Lubricant, Agriculture and Horticulture, Others (Plastics and Rubber, Automobile, Engineering, and Other Metal Products)

By Geography: The global industrial packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Industrial Packaging Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides industrial packaging global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the industrial packaging global market, industrial packaging global market share, industrial packaging global market segments and geographies, industrial packaging global market trends, industrial packaging global market players, industrial packaging market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The industrial packaging market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Industrial Packaging Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Grief Inc, Mondi PLC, Amcor Limited, Westrock Company, International Paper Company, Bemis Company Inc, AmeriGlobe, Sigma Plastics Group, Sealed Air, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa, Packaging Corporation of America, Tank Holding Corp, Schaefer Container Systems, WERIT Kunststoffwerke Schneider GmbH & Co KG, and Cascades Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

