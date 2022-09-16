Altenew Announces Annual Kids’ Coloring Contest 2022 on National Coloring Day

﻿Altenew recently shared the details for their 5th annual Kids Coloring Contest.

﻿Selection of prizes that can be won for competing in the contest.

﻿A selection of entries from last year's Kid's Coloring Contest

Altenew rings in National Coloring Day with the annually anticipated Kids’ Coloring Contest.

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fifth year running, Altenew is hosting its annual Kids’ Coloring Contest. While this paper crafting company primarily targets and tailors to an older audience, this yearly event is a fun way to get the whole family involved. Children of all ages have enjoyed joining this competition since the first Altenew Kids’ Coloring Contest held in 2017.

On National Coloring Day this year, Altenew announced the latest challenge for the Kids’ Coloring Contest 2022. Customers have the option to download the digital file of four Altenew-original coloring page designs and upload the colored page until October 9. Any children under the age of 18 are welcome to join the competition for the chance to win an exciting line-up of prizes from the Altenew shop.

Winners of the competition may win some of the popular high-end Altenew coloring products including the Artists’ Watercolor 24 Pan Set, Woodless Coloring Pencils, Island Garden Artist Alcohol Markers Set H, and more.

Shared Lydia Evans, Altenew Creative Ambassador, “Kids and coloring are two of our favorite things here at Altenew, and our Kids' Coloring Contest is one of our favorite events of the year!”

This latest attempt to involve multiple generations of family together in paper crafting is a running theme throughout Altenew’s history, as the company has promoted Parent Card Drives, card making workshops, and more over the years. The Altenew team eagerly awaits the incoming creativity of the next generation as Altenew kids begin to send in their colorful creations this month.

Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.

Nabil Rab
Altenew
+1 315-967-2003
How Paper Crafting Brought 3 Generations of the Family Together

