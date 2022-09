Global Dental Insurance Market is expected to grow by USD 217.6 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.4%

Dental Insurance Market Dental Insurance Market Size

Dental Insurance Market was approximately USD 135.5 bn in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 217.6 bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2019 and 2027.

SUITE N202, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled โ€œ Dental Insurance Market by Insurance Type (Preventive, Basic/Minor, and Major), by Mode of Distribution (Insurance Agents, Corporates, and Online Channel), and by End-User (Individuals and Families): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018โ€“2027โ€. According to the report, the global dental insurance market was approximately USD 135.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 217.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of around 5.4% between 2019 and 2027.In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the dental insurance market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porterโ€™s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐š ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/dental-insurance-market Insurance is a contract type that is represented by a policy. In insurance, an individual or the entity receives financial reimbursement or protection in case of a loss from the insurance company. Dental insurance is a form of health insurance that covers only the dental health or oral health of a person. This insurance reimburses any kind of dental costs incurred by the patients. The high cost of dental procedures, growing prevalence of dental problems globally, and increasing awareness about dental insurance are fueling the global dental insurance market growth.The global dental insurance market is divided into insurance type, mode of distribution, and end-user. By insurance type, the dental insurance market is segmented into preventive, basic/minor, and major. The basic segment includes emergency care for pain relief, composite fillings (white fillings), re-cementing of dental crowns, amalgam fillings, sedative fillings, periodontal surgery, root canal treatment, periodontal scaling and root planning, routine tooth extractions, crowns, stainless steel (prefabricated), and non-routine x-rays. Thus, the basic/minor segment dominated the market in 2018, as it covers mostly both the important and common dental procedures.Based on the mode of distribution, the dental insurance market includes insurance agents, corporates, and online channel. The online channel is anticipated to show a high growth rate in the years ahead, owing to the increase in the use of the internet and electronic gadgets in every region. Corporates dominated the global dental insurance market in 2018, as dental insurances are generally directly provided in groups in offices. The high preference for providing corporate insurances that are directly purchased from companies will also fuel the growth of this segment.Based on end-user, the dental insurance market includes individuals and families. Families dominated the market in 2018 and are also anticipated to show a higher growth rate over the forecast time period, due to the easy availability of family plans and lower costs of family plans as compared to the individual plans.North America dominated the global dental insurance market in 2018, owing to the early introduction of highly developed dental surgical equipment, increase in regional healthcare spending, high costs of dental procedures, and the presence of the major market players. Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest CAGR in the dental insurance market globally in the future, due to the growing awareness about dental care procedures and the benefits of dental insurances and growing prevalence of oral health problems in developing countries like India. Some leading players operating in the global dental insurance market include United HealthCare Services, Zurich Insurance Company, Cigna, Aetna, American International Group, AXA, Ameritas Life Insurance, Delta Dental, Envivas Krankenversicherung, Nippon Life Insurance Company, Aflac Incorporated, MetLife Services and Solutions, Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company, and Allstate Benefits.๐"๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ:๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌPreventiveBasic/MinorMajor๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Œ๐จ๐๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌInsurance AgentsCorporatesOnline Channel๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐„๐ง๐-๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌIndividualsFamilies๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—The coronavirus pandemic's unpredictable nature has had a significant negative influence on the world market for dental insurance market. The supply chain for finished goods as well as the components of raw materials are both impacted by COVID-19. The dental insurance market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, due to the concentration of several important firms operating in these regions. As a result, given that many major players in these regions serve end-users worldwide, the dental insurance market is anticipated to have some supply-related problems. Regional consumption is projected to increase in the relevant market as consumers become more concerned with maintaining their weight and adopting different diets to keep healthy. Overall, this should lead to a rise in demand for dental insurance market. The supply chain for finished goods as well as the components of raw materials are both impacted by COVID-19. The dental insurance market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, due to the concentration of several important firms operating in these regions. As a result, given that many major players in these regions serve end-users worldwide, the dental insurance market is anticipated to have some supply-related problems. Regional consumption is projected to increase in the relevant market as consumers become more concerned with maintaining their weight and adopting different diets to keep healthy. Overall, this should lead to a rise in demand for dental insurance market.๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌDental Bone Graft Substitutes MarketVirtual Reality In Healthcare Market