Value of Global Plasma Fractionation Market Estimated at US$ 36.8 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global plasma fractionation market is expected to generate around $36.8 bn by 2025, at a CAGR of around 7.2% between 2019 and 2025.
According to the report, the global plasma fractionation market is expected to generate around $36.8 bn by 2025, at a CAGR of around 7.2% between 2019 and 2025. Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Global Plasma Fractionation Market by Product (Albumin, Protease Inhibitors, Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Immunoglobulins, and Others), by Application (Immunology, Hematology, Neurology, Rheumatology, Pulmonology, and Others), and by End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Clinical Research Laboratories, Medical and Academic Institutes, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 –2025".
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐦𝐚 𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟐.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑𝟔.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓, 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝟕.𝟐% 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓.
Plasma processing is a process to obtain pure components that can be further used for injection and transfusion. The Cohn process (also called cold ethanol fractionation) was developed by Edwin J. Cohn during World War II, which was a major breakthrough in the field of blood plasma fractionation. Plasma proteins have biomarkers that help in the detection of rare diseases.
This serves many clinical purposes. Plasma contains an innumerable variety of proteins. Around 20 of these proteins serve to produce plasma products, which are used to cure severe plasma conditions.
The increased penetration of the global plasma fractionation market is largely due to the increased use of immunoglobulins and alpha-1-antitrypsin in areas of medicine and the consistent investments in medicine and R&D, which have resulted in cost-effective procedures. The global population has a significant proportion of aged people, who suffer from rare diseases that often require high plasma proteins.
There are multiple centers to collect plasma that facilitates smooth treatment and also the subsequent development of the plasma fractionation market globally.
There has been huge government support for increasing awareness and availability of plasma-derived medicine products for therapeutic usage. Purification methods and chromatographic fractionation have been used for plasma fractionation, which has resulted in the development of plasma products, such as coagulation factors, protease inhibitors, albumin, and immunoglobulin. However, the affordability of plasma products may be a major concern for patients worldwide.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
The plasma fractionation market is fragmented on the basis of product, application, and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented into protease inhibitors, albumin, coagulation factor concentrates (factor IX, prothrombin complex concentrate, factor VIII, Von Willebrand factor, factor XIII, and fibrinogen concentrates), and immunoglobulins (subcutaneous immunoglobulin, intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), and other immunoglobulins), and others.
The application segment is divided into immunology, hematology, neurology, rheumatology, pulmonology, and others. The end-user segment comprises clinical research laboratories, hospitals and clinics, medical and academic institutes, and others.
North America leads the extraction of plasma proteins and treatment of genetic and blood-related disorders, which makes it the global leader of the plasma fractionation market. This is due to the increasing use of immunoglobulin in neurological and autoimmune diseases and prophylaxis treatments. Increasing IgG demand is the key driver fuelling the fractionation technology in the region.
There are advancements in processes, improved formulations, and increased production efficiency. Advanced technology concepts, such as protein separation technology and continuous centrifugation, are used to improve the process of plasma manufacturing. There are many clinics across the region for targeted gene therapies with new advancements in treatments related to cardiovascular diseases, cancer immunotherapies, and blood-related disorders.
The European market is the second-most largely developed region for plasma fractionation. The growing incidences of blood-related disorders and rising aging population base are stimulating the European plasma fractionation market.
Countries like the UK, France, and Germany have huge potential and have established several companies aiding the research and developments in this area, such as Octapharma, Bio Products Laboratory, Biotest, Ares Genetics, Syndesi Therapeutics, and Galecto Biotech.
The Asia Pacific region exhibits the highest potential to grow notably in the global plasma fractionation market in the years ahead. Increased disposable income, rising lifestyle-related disorders, growing healthcare expenditure, and escalating awareness about health disorders are driving the region’s plasma fractionation market.
Additionally, the increasing aging population and cancer prevalence are further driving the plasma fractionation market in the Asia Pacific region. In most countries like India, Japan, and China, domestic plasma collection from domestic sources is still mostly controlled by government or government-designated National Blood Centers and national Red Cross organizations. They have small plasma fractionation facilities that can fractionate thousands of liters of plasma annually.
The Middle East and Africa represent an underdeveloped regional plasma fractionation market and are projected to grow at a slow pace over the forecast time period.
The Latin American plasma fractionation market witnessed a moderate growth over the past years and is considered an emerging market for plasma fractionation. It is projected to exhibit considerable growth in the plasma fractionation market in the upcoming years.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐦𝐚 𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞
-CSL
-BPL
-LFB
-Biotest
-Kedrion
-Green Cross
-Octapharma
-Japan Blood Products
-China Biologic Products
-Shanghai RAAS Blood
