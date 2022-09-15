Oxycodone Market is Generating Revenue of USD 7.49 Billion by 2028 - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

oxycodone market size is expected to reach USD 7.49 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oxycodone market size is expected to reach USD 7.49 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising focus on efficient management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients, increasing application of opioid therapy to manage chronic pain associated with severe illnesses, and availability of robust pipeline of oxycodone-based therapeutics are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing accessibility and availability of over-the-counter oxycodone oral solutions is another key factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Oxycodone is an opioid agonist that has been clinically used since 1917 for the treatment and management of cancer-related pain and chronic non-cancer related pain. Oxycodone works by binding to a receptor, inhibiting adenylyl-cyclase, hyperpolarizing neurons, and decreases excitability. Oxycodone has been widely administered through oral route but can also be administered through different routes such as intramuscularly, subcutaneously, intravenously, and rectally. Introduction of controlled-release oxycodone has boosted its use in chronic non-malignant pain. Oxycodone is preferred for pain management owing to its higher bioavailability as compared to morphine. Over 60-80% of the oxycodone dose retains its analgesic properties and has been widely used in treatment of osteoarthritis pain and chronic low back pain. Oxycodone is one of the most commonly prescribed opioid across the globe and this has been boosting demand for it and is expected to continue to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Oxycodone crosses the blood brain barrier and causes euphoria and high-like feeling among oxycodone users. They are also prone to tamper with the drugs to inhale or inject it intravenously. Increasing incidence of oxycodone dependence and side effects and risks associated with oxycodone use such as overdose and death are some key factors expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Short-acting oxycodone segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period attributable to increasing application of short-acting oxycodone for treatment of transient pain owing to their short duration of analgesic activity and quick onset of actions.

Oral segment is expected to dominate other route of administration segment in terms of revenue share during the forecast period attributable to rising availability of oral solutions of oxycodone, increasing use of extended-release oxycodone tablets due to their higher bioavailability, and growing usage for treatment of moderate to severe pain.

Pain management segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing use of opioid therapy to manage chronic and acute pain in patients suffering from chronic illnesses and rising prevalence of chronic pain among general population.

Retail pharmacies segment is expected to account for a considerable revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing network of retail pharmacies across the globe, rising availability of over-the-counter and prescription drugs, and increased access to a number of opioid drugs.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising incidence of chronic pain among individuals, FDA approvals for opioid therapies, advancements in R&D activities, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, and product & service portfolio. The Oxycodone market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at the regional and global levels. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Pfizer

Purdue Pharma

Endo International

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Mallinckrodt

Mylan

Sun Pharmaceutical

Impax Laboratories

Indivior

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Oxycodone Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

Short-acting Oxycodone

Long-acting Oxycodone

Route of Administration Outlook:

Oral

Intramuscular

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Rectal

Intranasal

Application Outlook:

De-addiction

Pain Management

Cancer Pain Management

Neuropathic Pain Management

Osteoarthritis Pain Management

Other Pain Management

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

