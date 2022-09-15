Medical Protective Equipment Market Increasing at A Phenomenal Pace to Reach more than USD 35.29 Billion by 2030
The global medical protective equipment market accounted for USD 14.18 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 35.29 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.33% from 2021 to 2028. ”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to analysts at Zion Market Research, the global medical protective equipment market accounted for more than USD 14.18 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach more than USD 35.29 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.33% from 2021 to 2028.
Major companies in medical protective equipment market are 3M, Hartalega Holdings, Ansell Limited, DuPont, Cardinal Health, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Top Glove Corporation Bhd, and O&M Halyard Inc. amongst others. These players are set to bolster the development of global medical protective equipment market.
This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled “Medical Protective Equipment Market by Product (Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Face Protection, Hand Protection and Others), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Homes, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028.”
Covid-19 Outbreak to Spur Growth
“Since medical protective equipment is the only effective gear to control the spread of infectious diseases in the healthcare space, the market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period,” says the author of this study. Apart from this, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and growing necessity and awareness about protection from spread of infection is expected to fuel the growth of this market.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has also urged governments and businesses to act quickly to boost the production of masks, respirators, and gloves in order to meet worldwide demand.
Presence of Big Players and Rising cases of Covid-19 Support North American Dominance
Regionally, North America has been leading the worldwide medical protective equipment market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come, states the medical protective equipment market study. The presence of big players in the countries such as the US is one of the key factors behind the dominance of the North America medical protective equipment market. Being one of the worst affected regions, there is an increased awareness about proper use of gloves, isolation and usage of face masks to curb the spread of infection. The on-going pandemic and rising awareness about health and benefits of using protective equipment such as face masks, gloves and others is also expected to augment the North America medical protective market.
Browse the full “Medical Protective Equipment Market by Product (Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Face Protection, Hand Protection and Others), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Homes, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The medical protective equipment market has been greatly impacted by the outbreak of Covid-19. The novel coronavirus has skyrocketed the need and demand for medical protective equipment in the healthcare industry as well as consumer households and other industries. Medical protective equipment has emerged as an indispensable tool in the fight against this condition and to keep infection rates low. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also urged governments and businesses to act quickly to boost the production of masks, respirators, and gloves in order to meet worldwide demand.
Growth Factors
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and growing necessity and awareness about protection from spread of infection is fueling the growth of this market. Frontline workers and first respondents such as paramedics are now required to follow strict protocols and wear medical protective equipment such as gloves, masks and full body gowns while treating infected patients. Since medical protective equipment is the only effective gear to control the spread of infectious diseases in the healthcare space, the market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing concern for worker safety and health in manufacturing and other industries and increased awareness about protection from infectious diseases is expected to boost this market.
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Read our other Trending Report:
