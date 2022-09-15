Global Newborn Screening Market Will Reach USD 739 million By 2028: Zion Market Research
global newborn screening market was approximately USD 739 mn in 2018 and is expected around USD 1,584 mn by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2019 and 2025.
Global newborn screening market expected to generate around USD 1,584 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 11.5% between 2019 and 2025. The growing base of neonatal population, increasing cases of con”SUITE N202, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Newborn Screening Market by Product (Instruments and Assay Kits and Reagents), by Screening Test (Dry Blood Spot Test, Critical Congenital Heart Disease, Hearing Screen, Urine Test, and Other Tests), and by End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Diagnostic Centers): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global newborn screening market was approximately USD 739 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 1,584 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 11.5% between 2019 and 2025.
— Zion Market Research
The growing base of neonatal population, increasing cases of congenital diseases, favorable government policies, and technological advancements are likely to aid the global newborn screening market growth. World population meter reported more than 88 billion babies were born in 2015, i.e., around 250 births every minute. Out of these, more than 2.8 million newborns died within a few months of their birth due to the absence of screening and skilled childcare. Thus, to prevent this number from rising, efforts are being made by organizations like CDC, WHO, Healthy Newborn Network, etc., to educate parents about possible diagnostic procedures and birth disorders.
𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/newborn-screening-market
The demand for these screening procedures is likely to be influenced by the growing paranoia of parents, the introduction of new screening technologies, and convenience of new treatment options that enable the diagnosis of more than 29 possible disorders, such as galactosemia (GS), phenylketonuria (PKU), hearing disorders, etc.
By product, the market for newborn screening is divided into instruments and assay kits and reagents. The instruments segment is further classified into pulse oximeter, mass spectrometer, hearing screening devices, laparoscopes, retinoscopes, ultrasound machines, and others. Mass spectrometers are likely to hold major market share in the future, owing to their increased function in diagnosing various conditions in a single procedure. Federal agencies are promoting mandatory testing of 50 conditions, which can be easily screened via mass spectrometers.
𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞@https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/newborn-screening-market
On the basis of the screening test, the newborn screening market is fragmented into critical congenital heart disease, dry blood spot test, hearing screen, urine test, and other tests. The dry blood spot test is likely to showcase a high growth rate in the years ahead. The blood collected from a newborn’s heel within 48 hours of birth on the screening card for diagnosis of more than 50 conditions is termed as dried blood spot test (DBS) or heel stick. Lymphomas, autism, leukemia, and other metabolic conditions can be analyzed through this test. The card used for this test is provided free of cost in North America, under the plan to promote higher procedural volume.
𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/newborn-screening-market
Based on end-user, the newborn screening market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers. Hospitals dominated the market, in terms of revenue, in 2018. Investments made by private sectors in newborn screening programs and growing partnerships of private investors with diagnostic centers and hospitals are likely to offer new growth opportunities for newborn screening market in developing countries with a large population base.
North America dominated the global newborn screening market in 2018, due to enforced testing and increasing prevalence of congenital disorders in 50 regional states. Newborn screening program and tests are thoroughly followed in all the North American states. As per the CDC, in 2014, around four million babies annually are screened for various congenital conditions.
Some leading players operating in the global newborn screening market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, ZenTech, Trivitron Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Natus Medical, MP Biomedicals, and Medtronic.
Browse the full “𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 (𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬), 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 (𝐃𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭, 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞, 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧, 𝐔𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓” 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/newborn-screening-market
𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
Instruments
Pulse Oximeter
Mass Spectrometer
Hearing Screening Devices
Laparoscopes
Retinoscopes
Ultrasound Machines
Others
Assay Kits and Reagents
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭
Dry Blood Spot Test
Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD)
Hearing Screen
Urine Test
Other Tests
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫
Hospitals
Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The COVID-19 pandemic has a wide range of consequences for the healthcare industry. To avoid the transmission of the epidemic, government-imposed restrictions on travel and a social distancing policy are in place. The epidemic infected a large number of people around the world, resulting in a growing patient pool. The hospital and clinics eventually ran into problems treating such a large number of patients and keeping track of their medical history.
Furthermore, the decline in medical and nursing personnel put a significant strain on physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals. During this pandemic, HIE allowed the compilation and standardization of all public health records, making them readily accessible to physicians. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic has provided a significant gap for the global health knowledge sharing industry, which is projected to expand rapidly.
𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬
Protein Stability Analysis
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/protein-stability-analysis-industry
Kajal Rupnar
Zion Market Research
+ +18554654651 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn