The Accent Coach Discusses Her Three Rules for Delivering the Best Speech

The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, has worked with countless individuals when it comes to perfecting their speech and transforming their accent.
The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, has worked with countless individuals when it comes to perfecting their speech and transforming their accent. Speech is her area of expertise. Today, the Accent Coach sat down and discussed her three simple rules for delivering the best speech.
“I think the top one is pretty obvious; it’s don’t rush,” Roche states. “When you rush, people can get lost and they also pick up on the fact that you are nervous and not feeling confident in what you’re saying. This may mean people won’t listen or your message is lost in translation, which isn’t what we want.”
Roche goes onto offer up an easy way to relax before giving a speech. “Minutes before you begin, take a few deep breaths. Go slow and count to 4 for each inhale and exhale. This can help calm you and also prevent you from rushing through your speech.”
So, what are the second and third rules? “The second rule is don’t cross your arms. Your body language really matters and this only shows that you are closed off and maybe that you don’t even want to be there. The third rule is practice, practice, practice!” Roche goes onto explain that practicing can make a speech seem like second nature. “You’ve done it a million times before and you know what you’re going to say next. It makes everything that much easier.”
Giving presentations and speeches doesn’t have to be nerve-racking. By using these rules, anyone can learn to give a killer speech and communicate their message properly with their audience.
