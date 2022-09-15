Gene Therapy Market Research Report 2030 | New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

Gene Therapy Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gene Therapy Market Size was valued at $6.0 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $46.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2030. Gene therapy market growth is fueled by high investment for R&D activities related to gene therapy and increasing awareness of gene therapy, in addition to increase in government support, ethical acceptance of gene therapy for cancer treatment, and increase in cancer prevalence. Other factors fuel the growth of the gene therapy market. However, high costs associated with treatment and unwanted immune responses are expected to hamper the market growth.

Gene therapy industry is segmented on the basis of vector type, gene type, application, and region. Based on the vector type, it is divided into viral and non-viral vectors. The viral vector segment is further segmented into retrovirus, lentivirus, adenovirus, adeno-associated virus, herpes simplex virus, poxvirus, vaccinia virus, and others. The non-viral vector segment is further classified into naked/plasmid vector, gene gun, electroporation, lipofection, and others. Based on therapy type, the market is segmented into ex vivo therapy and in vivo therapy. By gene type, the market is segmented into antigen, cytokine, tumor suppressor, suicide, deficiency, growth factor, receptors and others.

In 2020, North America accounted for the highest gene therapy market share, owing to high cancer prevalence rates, presence of high disposable income, and increase in funding for R&D activities related to gene therapy.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:

• By vector type, the non-viral vector segment was the highest contributor to Gene Therapy Market Size in 2020.

• By gene type, the antigen gene segment type dominated the market in 2020.

• By application, the oncological disorders segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global Gene Therapy Industry include Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Orchard Therapeutics., Bristol-Myers Squibb., Amgen Inc., Shenzhen SiBiono Genentech, Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., Abeona Therapeutics Inc., Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, Amgen Inc., Astellas Therapeutics, Inc., Bluebird Bio, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., REGENXBIO Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Unique N. V., Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., Merck and Co Inc., and Dendron Corporation.

