Automotive Seat Control Module Market consistent long-term projections will expand at 5.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2032

Automotive Seat Control Module Market

Automotive Seat Control Module Market Expanding Due to Evolving Customer Preference for Smart Seat Solutions: Persistence Market Research Study

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent findings by Persistence Market Research, "sales of automotive seat control modules" are anticipated to reach a value of US$ 8.95 Bn in 2022 with consistent long-term projections for the market. According to the report, the market will expand at 5.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. Automotive seat control modules are seeing increasing sales as customers demand more comfortable seats and various automobile interior accessories.

Integrated systems that control seat functions are efficient and greatly improve driving efficiency. Consumer preference for luxury vehicles is expanding as a result of technology being integrated into automotive body parts. The market for automotive seat control modules is expected to grow as a result of factors such as fast-developing economies and rapid urbanization brought on by substantial investments in infrastructure such as roads and bridges.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By type, manual automotive seat control modules are anticipated to witness demand growth at 4.7% CAGR by volume during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Among the applications, automotive seat control modules with seat adjustments are more widely demanded.

By region, East Asia and South Asia Pacific are anticipated to witness substantial growth in the market. Sales of automotive seat control modules in China, India, and Brazil are expected to increase at high CAGRs in terms of volume.

By vehicle type, SUVs and luxury vehicles, together, are estimated to hold a prominent volume share of 42.4% in 2022.



“The market for automotive seat control modules is being driven by increased popularity of premium automobile vehicles and high demand for relaxed and comfortable seating options,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Demand Analysis of Automotive Seat Control Modules (2017-2021) Vs. Market Forecasts (2022-2032)

Automotive seat control module sales have been consistent over the past five years as a result of rising consumer demand for comfort, safety, and aesthetics in vehicles. OEMs are concentrating on adding the most automation possible to vehicles so that comfort and safety can coexist. Countries with the fastest growth in this industry are the United States, China, and Japan.

By volume, demand for automotive seat control modules is projected to increase at 4.9% CAGR in the first half of the forecast period and 4.2% in the second half, owing to various features being incorporated in seat control modules such as seat heating and air conditioning, seat position adjustment, massage function, and headrest positioning.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of automotive seat control modules include Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lear Corporation, Magna Seating Inc, Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Texas Instrument, STMicroelectronics, APTIV, NXP Semiconductors NV, Toyota Boshoku, and Dorman Products Inc, Diodes, Inc.

Key market players are creating unique automotive seat control modules to gain a competitive edge in the market. To increase their global reach, market participants are also heavily investing in expansion, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships.

