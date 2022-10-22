Submit Release
News Search

There were 309 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,975 in the last 365 days.

KokTailz new dating app will also be used for advertising, supporting local & big businesses

It's the founder’s vision and dynamism in creating the solution to one of the most significant troubles users face on dating platforms.

UNITED STATES, October 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By merging all the unique features of major incumbents in the market, thereby giving users an all-inclusive platform and enabling a high adoption rate with less potential to switch to a different application, KokTailz whose within the top dating apps, will attract a great number of users who have been hankering to get a better platform. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

This will in turn benefit a lot of businesses looking to advertise their products or services on the platform, especially those in the night life entertainment industry. Koktailz is among the free dating apps.

The platform’s problem-solving strategy will not only draw users to the app, but also keep the majority rooted and loyal to the platform, creating a potential customer base for businesses. Advertising on the KokTailz platform will work to amplify small business marketing and help reach the right audience with positive, targeted messaging that converts potential customers into paying customers.

With KokTailz being user centric, businesses are bound to be exposed to allured customers due to the platform’s strategy to focus on what users want. Procuring brand loyalty, increase in business traffic, positive image, keeping brands in customers mind to aid promotion of repeat business and keep customers updated regarding new projects and services.

Sean Trotter
KokTailz
contact@koktailz.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

KokTailz new dating app will also be used for advertising, supporting local & big businesses

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.