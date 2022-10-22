KokTailz new dating app will also be used for advertising, supporting local & big businesses

It's the founder’s vision and dynamism in creating the solution to one of the most significant troubles users face on dating platforms.

UNITED STATES, October 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By merging all the unique features of major incumbents in the market, thereby giving users an all-inclusive platform and enabling a high adoption rate with less potential to switch to a different application, KokTailz whose within the top dating apps, will attract a great number of users who have been hankering to get a better platform. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

This will in turn benefit a lot of businesses looking to advertise their products or services on the platform, especially those in the night life entertainment industry. Koktailz is among the free dating apps.

The platform’s problem-solving strategy will not only draw users to the app, but also keep the majority rooted and loyal to the platform, creating a potential customer base for businesses. Advertising on the KokTailz platform will work to amplify small business marketing and help reach the right audience with positive, targeted messaging that converts potential customers into paying customers.

With KokTailz being user centric, businesses are bound to be exposed to allured customers due to the platform’s strategy to focus on what users want. Procuring brand loyalty, increase in business traffic, positive image, keeping brands in customers mind to aid promotion of repeat business and keep customers updated regarding new projects and services.