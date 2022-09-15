Thunder Farm YF-2 (TF YF 2) live with up to 400% APY on BSC Network featuring $UFARM, $GAINS $CANU, $GFX
ISTANBUL, ISTANBUL, TURKEY, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 14th September 2022: UniFarm is all set to launch Thunder Farms which will go live on the BSC network as a Yield Farming cohort, featuring 4 leading blockchain projects including UniFarm($UFARM), Gains ($GAINS), Cannumo ($CANU), and GamyFi ($GFX).
The Thunder Farms cohort will be live for 60 days. The users can stake any of the above-mentioned tokens and earn a minimum guaranteed APY of 60% through UniFarm’s platform https://app.unifarm.co. The stakers can maximize their rewards to up to 400% by purchasing a Booster Pack. This is an unlocked pool and users can unstake and claim their confirmed rewards anytime.
Thunder Farms projects offering-
UniFarm($UFARM) is a Web 3 enabler that acts as a one-stop solution for every problem that a Defi startup will face, right from the very onset of launching their IDO (to raise funding) to improving the utility of their tokens via staking solution to help them scale.
Gains ($GAIN) is one of the biggest and most respected crypto communities. This platform allows projects and users to come together and support each other. While investors can find nascent startups and get involved with them, projects on the other hand get the community support they need.
GamyFi ($GFX) is a cross-chain gaming and fantasy sports platform built on polkadot. we provide secure and seamless gaming and sporting experience without boundaries.
Cannumo ($CANU) creates a payment ecosystem that is fast, secure, and without the exorbitant transaction fees that the mainstream financial world imposes on cannabis merchants.
Additional benefits
Thunder Farms Gold NFT - The users will be eligible for a Gold NFT by staking a minimum of $50 in this Yield Farming that will be live till the end of October 2022.
The Gold NFT holders are eligible to participate in all 3 Mega Events with a prize pool worth $10000 that will be distributed among 115 winners in the activities- Crypto Poker Tournament, Mini Hackathon, and Meme Carnival
The stakers can win Silver NFT Airdrops by participating in the promotional activities, that is,
-AMA on Telegram
-Passive Income Conclave
-Staking Referrals
-Spaces on Twitter
At the launch of Thunder Farms Tanguy Nelly, Chief Marketing Officer, GAINS Associates said “We are thrilled to be a part of this Thunder Farm cohort. This is an opportunity for us to continue spreading the word about our launchpad as well as our life-changing deals despite the tough market conditions. Kudos to the UniFarm team for initiating this exciting campaign.”
Further added, Mr. Mohit Madan, CEO, and Co-founder said, “After incredible demand in our early cohorts, we are excited to bring continued gamified farming for token holders looking to gain exposure to multiple Defi projects in one pool”.
About UniFarm
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking protocol that brings together various Defi projects in a single space and helps in long-term holdings. The platform aims to create a collaborative space for wealth creation. It has a user base of 12000+ and has projects like Matic, MantraDao, Paid Network, Razor, Reef, TVK, etc. as its partners. It is a one-of-its-kind group-staking solution that protects its users from token price fluctuations and sell pressure.
