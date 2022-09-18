San José City College's Jaguar Stadium Re-opens Upon Major Renovation

Jaguar Stadium Football Field SJCC Alums and Olympic Champions André Phillips (l) and Millard Hampton (r) competed and trained at Jaguar Stadium.

An $8.7 million bond investment turns a storied stadium into a premier Northern California athletics facility

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San José City College celebrated the re-opening of its historic Jaguar Stadium after an $8.7 million renovation made possible by a voter-approved bond measure. The stadium renovation includes a track by Beynon Sports and a state-of-the-art football and soccer field by FieldTurf.

"We are so thankful to our community for supporting the renovation of Jaguar Stadium," said Dr. Rowena M. Tomaneng, SJCC President. "Along with our recently renovated Lady Jags Softball Field and the Jaguar Sports Complex built in 2018, SJCC offers some of the best facilities for student-athletes in the state."

San José voters overwhelmingly approved Measure X in 2016, which provided $748 million for the San José Evergreen Community College District to build new educational facilities and upgrade and repair existing facilities on the campuses of SJCC and Evergreen Valley College.

The Jaguar Stadium re-opening celebration featured a pre-game festival with games, food, music, and a college resource fair, culminating in the first home football game of the season against De Anza College.

Jaguar Stadium has been part of SJCC Athletics and the campus since it was first developed in the early 1950s. From the 1960s to the early 2000s, Jaguar Stadium was home to elite track and field events such as the Bruce Jenner Classic.

The stadium is where retired SJCC Athletics Dean Bert Bonanno led the training of many Olympic athletes, including gold medalists Millard Hampton and André Philips. Their stories are recounted in the award-winning mini-documentary Against All Odds: The Olympic Heroes of City College.

Additional Renovation Highlights

- Live webcam view

- The artificial turf by FieldTurf is made of UV-resistant polyethylene that uses a blend of silica sand and PureFill infill for superior shock resistance.

- FieldTurf partners with USA Football, and their turf is FIFA Quality.

- New goal posts and logo

- The track from Beynon consists of a custom BSS 2000 Olympic-Caliber Full Pour Polyurethane Track System that provides premium grade performance and unmatched shock absorbency.

- The track was widened, and the turf was expanded to allow for an NCAA regulation soccer field to be included.

- All track and field events will be moved off the football sideline and onto their new event-specific areas.

- The visitor bleachers were upgraded, allowing 2,030 visitors to enjoy events.

- New storage for football and track equipment.

- Restrooms were upgraded to be ADA-compliant.

- Construction: Robert A. Bothman Construction

