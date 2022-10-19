KokTailz could be the platform a lot of dating app users have been waiting for

KokTailz is reviving a lot of users’ lost hope of never getting a platform that offers exactly what they might need. An all-in-one dating app Platform!

UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the mission of the founder, Sean Trotter, being able to create a sophisticated and highly efficient dating application with a wide range of unique features for users has finally been actualized through the birth of KokTailz, whose within the top dating apps.

KokTailz is a social media and online dating application developed to enable friendships and love. It is developed with the aim of enabling anyone and everyone irrespective of age, location, gender orientation, etc., to create meaningful connections. Users can access filters such as body type, ethnicity, age, height, etc., to get as close as possible to an ideal mate. With the global pandemic still restricting movements and face-to-face meetings, KokTailz can facilitate genuine connections between people. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

KokTailz, will merge all the unique features of major incumbents in the market, thereby giving users an all-inclusive platform and enabling a high adoption rate with less potential to switch to a different application. It is an advanced system that enables people to find and introduce themselves to potential connections all over the world using a real-time, geo-located encounter mobile dating application which displays a feed based upon the location of the user’s phone to allow users to find people they have already crossed paths with throughout their day, and list their potential matches. This system will make finding a potential partner a lot easier due to its accurate geo-location feature. Koktailz is among the free dating apps.