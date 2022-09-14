TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2022 More Than Pink Walk

On Sunday, September 18, 2022, the More Than Pink Walk will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3 rd Street and 9 th Street, NW

3 rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from approximately 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

12 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11 th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 12th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from approximately 8:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3 rd Street to 9 th Street, NW

9 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

D Street from 8 th Street to 9 th Street, NW

7 th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

6 th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

3 rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue to 7 th Street, SW

4 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.