Michael Grayum Appointed Vice Chair of Serve Washington
The organization promotes service in the state of Washington through its AmeriCorps program.SEATTLE, WASH., UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public administration expert, Michael Grayum was appointed by Governor Inslee to Washington’s State’s Commission for National and Community Service known as Serve Washington. Grayum is a long-time supporter and advocate for Washington State’s AmeriCorps initiatives and service efforts.
Grayum was elected Vice Chair for the Commission to administer and advocate for national service programs throughout the state. He is also the co-founder and Chair of Serve Washington’s Government Relations Committee.
In the fall of 2022, the Serve Washington Commission celebrated at a virtual event with hundreds of AmeriCorps members from the state as they launched the 2021-2022 program year. The twenty-member board advises Serve Washington as it fulfills its goal of carrying out the State Service Plan.
“Our priority through Serve Washington is to provide leadership and vision to make service a part of the lives of all Washingtonians and create a collective, positive community impact. ” said Mr. Grayum. “The incredible talent pool of volunteers in our AmeriCorps programs is instrumental in providing a range of essential community services, including public education, emergency response, public health, and environmental restoration.”
Appointees of the Serve Washington Commission bring to their position expertise in public service and administration along with their unique skillsets. The Commission meets quarterly and as needed to address the needs of Serve Washington initiatives. With more than 1,100 local service sites and around 6,600 members, national service continues to positively impact communities statewide.
Michael Grayum is an expert in public administration with more than twenty years of experience in government, non-profit and corporate environments. He holds a master’s degree in public administration, and he is the founder of Grayum Consulting, where he serves as Chief Innovation Officer & Executive Director.
###
For more information about Michael Grayum, please visit https://www.grayumconsulting.com, Serve Washington, or follow him on LinkedIn.
Media Relations
Michael Grayum
email us here