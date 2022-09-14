Oceaneering Announces Promotions to Senior Leadership Team

Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") OII today announced the promotion of Christopher J. Dyer to Senior Vice President, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), and Leonardo P. Granato to Senior Vice President, Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS). These senior leadership appointments will be effective October 1, 2022.

Chris Dyer joined Oceaneering in 2004 and most recently has been serving as Regional Vice President, OPG since February 2022. Previously, Mr. Dyer served as Regional Director, OPG from 2020 and Director of Intervention Services, OPG from 2019. Prior to these roles, he held a variety of positions, including contract specialist in our legal department and engineer in our Space Systems business. Prior to joining Oceaneering, Mr. Dyer worked for Tyco Thermal Controls as a project engineer. He replaces Benjamin M. Laura, who has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer.

Leo Granato joined Oceaneering in 2016 and most recently has been serving as Brazil Country Manager since December 2019 and also as Business Development – Managing Director Brazil since July 2018. His previous roles at Oceaneering include Director of Service Excellence in our Service and Rental business unit from January 2016. Prior to joining Oceaneering, Mr. Granato was with Baker Hughes, where his most recent position was Health Safety and Environment Director, Latin America. Mr. Granato replaces Kishore Sundararajan, who left Oceaneering to pursue other interests.

Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "It is a pleasure to announce the promotions of Chris and Leo to our senior leadership team. They each bring diverse perspectives that are valuable to Oceaneering as we continue to transform the company for long-term success. In addition, their in-depth understanding of the company provides meaningful continuity for our daily operations which is critical to achieving segment and corporate goals. These promotions are also significant in that they highlight the positive impact our succession planning efforts are having on developing new company leadership. Both Chris and Leo have a history of consistently delivering excellent results for the businesses they have led as well as for the broader organization."

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

The use in this release of such terms as Oceaneering, company, group, organization, we, us, our, and its, or references to specific entities, is not intended to be a precise description of corporate relationships.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006299/en/