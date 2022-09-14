H&R Block Offers a Fulfilling Opportunity for Gig Workers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more Americans lean into the benefits of gig work and side hustles, H&R Block HRB reminds people of the flexible career opportunities it has been offering for decades through its seasonal tax professionals. The company is once again providing its Income Tax Preparation Course (ITC), which could help people to become tax professionals, unlocking a new career path.



Research shows the gig economy has grown significantly since the pandemic as more workers crave flexibility and added income. According to a survey from Insuranks, a small-business insurance marketplace, 28% of Americans said they took on a secondary gig due to inflation. For young entrepreneurs, single parents and those looking for a career change, flexible work is highly sought after.

The H&R Block Income Tax Preparation Course is offered virtually between August and December, and is the first step to becoming an H&R Block tax professional. This eight-week class can be taken online at any time, as well as in-person at select locations. There is also a self-paced on-demand class option offered through the end of June 2023. All courses are approximately 61-62 hours featuring interactive discussions, one-on-one instructor assistance and real-world tax preparation exercises.

"The ITC Course should be considered among part-time job seekers and can potentially lead to a tax professional position that provides benefits you wouldn't receive at most seasonal opportunities," said Ryan Weber, Vice President of Workforce Planning and Tax Pro Experience at H&R Block. "Tax professionals have the opportunity to work with a variety of clients on their biggest financial transaction of the year, leading to an overall rewarding experience."

While taking the ITC course does not guarantee future employment as an H&R Block tax pro, the course does provide a wealth of knowledge that can be used in both personal and business settings. Those who successfully pass the course and continue on to become tax professionals, are provided the chance to help thousands of people with unique financial situations.

"The Income Tax Preparation Course at H&R Block is where you get to build the foundation of your knowledge," said George Galan, an ITC graduate from H&R Block. "You can have that personal experience and you're not just reading a textbook. I'm really glad I took the course."

Graduates of the course receive an H&R Block Certification and qualifying education hours for tax claims.

"You're taking a class with people from all over the nation," said Dee Drummond, Multi-Unit Team Leader and ITC graduate from H&R Block. "You can find a learning style that suits you thanks to the options like virtual instructors or in-person experiences."

Working as an H&R Block tax professional is more than just a seasonal job, it's a meaningful and rewarding opportunity to make a difference in people's lives and add to the momentum of a company that defined an industry. Recent accolades like Best Employer for Women 2022 and a Best Employer for Diversity 2022 by Forbes demonstrate how the company is leading transformation while creating a connected culture. Learn more and enroll in the ITC course here.

