Sandy Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Unveiling at Sandy City Hall

This beautiful monument will be placed among the other memorial tributes in front of Sandy City Hall.

Dying for freedom isn't the worst thing that can happen. Being forgotten is.” — Georgie Carter-Krell (Mother of Posthumous Medal of Honor Recipient)

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- When: Saturday, September 17, 2022Where: Sandy City Hall - 10000 South Centennial Parkway, Sandy, UT 84070 (South West Lawn)Time: 11:00 amThis monument serves as a reminder to us all that freedom is not free. Those who serve in the armed forces write a blank check to our nation. They vow to protect all of us -- even at the cost of their lives -- so that we can retain our freedoms for as long as possible.It is important to us that the families of these courageous men and women are recognized as part of the price of American freedom. This monument honors those families who each day, for the rest of their time on Earth, must move forward without their loved one. Consider this monument a sign of commitment, love and gratitude from our community to our Gold Star Families. It is a promise that we will always remember the price their loved ones paid and never ignore the heartbreak Gold Star Families endure.Set in the heart of downtown Sandy City, this beautiful monument is in a public place, that is easily accessible for anyone to visit and pay their respects. We hope this will inspire people to talk about the price of freedom, and the responsibility we all have as beneficiaries of our freedoms. It reminds us that some gave all, and that it is our solemn duty to honor their sacrifices by lifting our community every chance we get.Love, Honor, Sacrifice, Gratitude. Sandy Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Committee MembersPaul Swenson, Co-Chair, President/Founder Colonial Flag FoundationMarci Houseman, Co-Chair, Sandy City CouncilKim Bell, Sandy City Deputy MayorAlison Stroud, Sandy City CouncilSusan Edwards, Canyons School DistrictCharisse Hilton, Canyons School DistrictKim Olsen, Gold Star MotherJan Moncur, Gold Star MotherJennie Taylor, Gold Star WidowJanet Henscheid, Gold Star MotherAntionette Stapley, Gold Star MotherDeVaughn Simper, Gold Star NephewChris McCandless, Former Sandy City Council MemberKayleigh White, SSGT Taylor Hoover Family RepresentativeSharlene Wells, SVP, Mountain America Credit Union