Sandy Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Unveiling at Sandy City Hall
This beautiful monument will be placed among the other memorial tributes in front of Sandy City Hall.
Dying for freedom isn't the worst thing that can happen. Being forgotten is.”SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When: Saturday, September 17, 2022
— Georgie Carter-Krell (Mother of Posthumous Medal of Honor Recipient)
Where: Sandy City Hall - 10000 South Centennial Parkway, Sandy, UT 84070 (South West Lawn)
Time: 11:00 am
This monument serves as a reminder to us all that freedom is not free. Those who serve in the armed forces write a blank check to our nation. They vow to protect all of us -- even at the cost of their lives -- so that we can retain our freedoms for as long as possible.
It is important to us that the families of these courageous men and women are recognized as part of the price of American freedom. This monument honors those families who each day, for the rest of their time on Earth, must move forward without their loved one. Consider this monument a sign of commitment, love and gratitude from our community to our Gold Star Families. It is a promise that we will always remember the price their loved ones paid and never ignore the heartbreak Gold Star Families endure.
Set in the heart of downtown Sandy City, this beautiful monument is in a public place, that is easily accessible for anyone to visit and pay their respects. We hope this will inspire people to talk about the price of freedom, and the responsibility we all have as beneficiaries of our freedoms. It reminds us that some gave all, and that it is our solemn duty to honor their sacrifices by lifting our community every chance we get.
Love, Honor, Sacrifice, Gratitude.
Sandy Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Committee Members
Paul Swenson, Co-Chair, President/Founder Colonial Flag Foundation
Marci Houseman, Co-Chair, Sandy City Council
Kim Bell, Sandy City Deputy Mayor
Alison Stroud, Sandy City Council
Susan Edwards, Canyons School District
Charisse Hilton, Canyons School District
Kim Olsen, Gold Star Mother
Jan Moncur, Gold Star Mother
Jennie Taylor, Gold Star Widow
Janet Henscheid, Gold Star Mother
Antionette Stapley, Gold Star Mother
DeVaughn Simper, Gold Star Nephew
Chris McCandless, Former Sandy City Council Member
Kayleigh White, SSGT Taylor Hoover Family Representative
Sharlene Wells, SVP, Mountain America Credit Union
