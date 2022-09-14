South Carolina Gains New Woman-Owned, Veteran-Owned Mosquito Mary's Franchise Location
The mosquito and tick control company announced its latest territory signing in South Carolina, marking the 19th operational location.CAMDEN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More enjoyable outdoor time is coming to Kershaw County and surrounding areas in South Carolina this year thanks to a fresh franchise deal inked with Mosquito Mary’s and its newest franchise partner, Julianne Rubino.
Julianne Rubino signed with the mosquito and tick control company in August, gearing up to kick off operations this month. An air force veteran, Julianne Rubino is excited to launch a women-owned, veteran-owned company and bring Mosquito Mary’s services to the area. She is not alone in the endeavor. Together with her husband, Dan Rubino, and their three children, the family fits in perfectly to the family-esque Mosquito Mary’s branding and company atmosphere.
Julianne Rubino draws on nearly 18 years of business experience as she steps into the franchise. She works at the Westinghouse Nuclear Facility in Hopkins, South Carolina, but is pursuing business ownership with Mosquito Mary’s.
Mosquito Mary’s has experienced strong growth since it first launched into franchising, boasting a total of 19 operational locations at the time of this release. This is the second franchise territory for the state; Mosquito Mary’s can also be found in the Columbia-Lexington area. In addition to South Carolina, the company has locations in Alabama, Florida, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Rhode Island, and Texas. Mosquito Mary’s was named as one of the fastest growing franchises by Franchise Gator in 2021.
According to the company’s franchise website, plenty of territories are still available. All franchise agreements including ongoing operational and marketing support, plus initial and refresher training. More information about the Mosquito Mary’s franchise can be found on their franchise website at www.mosquitomarysfranchising.com.
ABOUT Mosquito Mary’s
Mosquito Mary’s is a family-operated business that provides mosquito and tick control services. Their #1 priority is to keep their clients’ family and pets safe during and after treatments. All of their technicians are trained and certified in mosquito control in the safe use and application of their products, making sure the process is kid and pet friendly. For more information on Mosquito Mary’s pest control services for your home or workplace, visit www.mosquitomarys.com. To find out more about the franchise opportunity, visit www.mosquitomarysfranchising.com.
