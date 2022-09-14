Registration deadline for FEMA assistance extended

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced that her administration has secured an extension of the registration period for FEMA Individual Assistance for New Mexicans affected by burn scar flooding and debris flows.

The extension follows the state’s continued advocacy to the federal government for extended and increased assistance to New Mexicans impacted by this year’s record wildfires and the flooding that has followed. The previous period for New Mexicans to register for federal assistance under the state’s federal disaster declaration was scheduled to expire on September 6 – impacted New Mexicans will now be able to register with FEMA through Oct. 7, 2022.

This additional time to register with FEMA applies to all counties designated for Individual Assistance related to post-wildfire flooding under the federal disaster declaration: Colfax, Lincoln, Mora, San Miguel, and Valencia.

Impacted New Mexicans can register with FEMA online at http://DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362). Residents can also register in person or receive assistance with registration for recovery programs at the Disaster Recovery Centers in Mora and San Miguel counties:

Mora County Disaster Recovery Center

Buena Vista Volunteer Fire Department

Mon – Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m .- 2 p.m.

Sun: Closed

San Miguel County Disaster Recovery Center

Old Memorial Middle School

947 Old National Rd, Las Vegas, NM

Mon – Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sun: Closed

Local, state and federal representatives will host an open house for residents impacted by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire from 5 to 7 p.m. tomorrow, September 15 in Las Vegas at the Abe Montoya Recreation Center at 1751 N. Grand Ave. Representatives will be available to provide information about available assistance related to fire and flooding.