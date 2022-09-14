Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,875 in the last 365 days.

Registration deadline for FEMA assistance extended

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced that her administration has secured an extension of the registration period for FEMA Individual Assistance for New Mexicans affected by burn scar flooding and debris flows.

The extension follows the state’s continued advocacy to the federal government for extended and increased assistance to New Mexicans impacted by this year’s record wildfires and the flooding that has followed. The previous period for New Mexicans to register for federal assistance under the state’s federal disaster declaration was scheduled to expire on September 6 – impacted New Mexicans will now be able to register with FEMA through Oct. 7, 2022.

This additional time to register with FEMA applies to all counties designated for Individual Assistance related to post-wildfire flooding under the federal disaster declaration: Colfax, Lincoln, Mora, San Miguel, and Valencia.

Impacted New Mexicans can register with FEMA online at http://DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362). Residents can also register in person or receive assistance with registration for recovery programs at the Disaster Recovery Centers in Mora and San Miguel counties:

Mora County Disaster Recovery Center
Buena Vista Volunteer Fire Department
Mon – Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m .- 2 p.m.
Sun: Closed

San Miguel County Disaster Recovery Center
Old Memorial Middle School
947 Old National Rd, Las Vegas, NM
Mon – Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sun: Closed

Local, state and federal representatives will host an open house for residents impacted by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire from 5 to 7 p.m. tomorrow, September 15 in Las Vegas at the Abe Montoya Recreation Center at 1751 N. Grand Ave. Representatives will be available to provide information about available assistance related to fire and flooding.

You just read:

Registration deadline for FEMA assistance extended

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.