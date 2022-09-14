Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Federated States of Micronesia President Panuelo

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met yesterday with Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) President David Panuelo in Honolulu, Hawaii.  The Deputy Secretary and the President discussed ongoing coordination efforts between the United States and FSM, including facilitating the East Micronesia Cable which will increase connectivity through the region, as well as negotiations related to amending and extending certain expiring provisions of the Compact of Free Association, as amended.  Deputy Secretary Sherman offered continued support for FSM’s response to COVID-19.  The leaders also noted regional challenges and reaffirmed the strong partnership between the United States and FSM.

