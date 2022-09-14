Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Puna

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met yesterday with Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Secretary General Henry Puna at the Pacific Island Conference of Leaders in Hawaii. The leaders discussed the United States’ commitment to enhance our engagement with the PIF, including the announcement by Vice President Harris at the PIF Leaders meeting in July that the United States will appoint an envoy to the PIF. Deputy Secretary Sherman emphasized the United States’ commitment to a strong and unified PIF as well as increasing engagement with the region.