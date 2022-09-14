Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,049 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,816 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Puna

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met yesterday with Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Secretary General Henry Puna at the Pacific Island Conference of Leaders in Hawaii.  The leaders discussed the United States’ commitment to enhance our engagement with the PIF, including the announcement by Vice President Harris at the PIF Leaders meeting in July that the United States will appoint an envoy to the PIF.  Deputy Secretary Sherman emphasized the United States’ commitment to a strong and unified PIF as well as increasing engagement with the region.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Puna

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.