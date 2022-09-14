There were 2,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,889 in the last 365 days.
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Tongan Prime Minister Sovaleni
September 14, 2022, 21:16 GMT
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni yesterday in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Deputy Secretary and the Prime Minister discussed continued progress on the way ahead for establishing a new U.S. Embassy in Tonga. They also talked about deepening U.S.-Tonga cooperation in areas such as law enforcement and reaffirmed the strong U.S.-Tonga partnership.
