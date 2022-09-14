Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Nauru Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade Jeremiah

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Nauru Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade Chitra Jeremiah yesterday in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Deputy Secretary conveyed her best wishes for Nauru’s upcoming elections. The Deputy Secretary and Secretary of Foreign Affairs discussed regional challenges, including climate change and creating an inclusive economic recovery as the Pacific Islands emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. They also discussed support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian Federation’s unprovoked, illegal war of aggression.