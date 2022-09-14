Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,830 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Nauru Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade Jeremiah

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Nauru Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade Chitra Jeremiah yesterday in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Deputy Secretary conveyed her best wishes for Nauru’s upcoming elections. The Deputy Secretary and Secretary of Foreign Affairs discussed regional challenges, including climate change and creating an inclusive economic recovery as the Pacific Islands emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. They also discussed support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian Federation’s unprovoked, illegal war of aggression.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Nauru Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade Jeremiah

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.