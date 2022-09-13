FDA Patient Engagement Opportunities

Patient-Focused Drug Development Initiative (PFDD)
Patient-focused drug development (PFDD) is a systematic approach to help ensure patients’ experiences, perspectives, needs and priorities are captured and meaningfully incorporated into drug development and evaluation. Patients are uniquely positioned to inform the understanding of the therapeutic context for drug development and evaluation as they are experts in what it is like to live with their condition.
