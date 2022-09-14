Simon Okeke: Serial Tech Entrepreneur launched LoadzPro Mobile App – The AI Powered Digital Freight Market Place
EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned investor and tech entrepreneur Simon Okeke came up with another revolutionary mobile app LoadzPro to change the dynamics of the transportation industry. Powered by artificial intelligence, LoadzPro is a digital freight marketplace making trucking and logistics streamlined for both individuals and commercial shippers. The app connects them to the best on-demand delivery professionals and transportation companies moving goods locally, nationwide, and internationally. The LoadzPro app is now available on Apple and Google Play Stores & is backed by Founder Institute Accelerator & Founding Team Members of Uber Freight.
Simon Okeke, the serial tech entrepreneur, recently launched the LoadzPro mobile app. This revolutionary app aims to enhance delivery transparency, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in the transport industry with the help of modern AI technology. Guaranteeing the same level of service for both residential and commercial deliveries, the app promises to cater to all your third-party logistic needs. The diversified set of services includes Cars, Heavy Equipment, Full Truck last-mile delivery, LTL shipments, B2B logistics, home, and office moves, and junk hauling. Other than that, LoadzPro also works with courier services to help them ship the heavy freights. Ranging from cars, heavy truckloads, agro products, manufactured goods, furniture & general moving/relocation, LoadzPro does it all.
The app comes with the feature of on-the-go status updates, permitting smooth two-way communication with the driver.
It allows the users to select the best available driver based on ratings and customer feedback in order to facilitate clear and straightforward shipping. Moreover, Truck drivers can also start their own businesses in partnership with the company through the Virtual Truck Driver program and can lease or buy a truck through the company. Anyone with access to a car or truck can become an independent contractor for the company, setting their own hours and receiving daily pay.
The app uses innovative technology supported by powered AI and machine learning which makes everything transparent and convenient for the user and driver as well. The user gets the best driver based on reviews. The Loadzpro Quick pay fintech product ensures that drivers are paid as soon as they deliver a shipment. The game-changing app facilitates communication between the transport company and its clients while providing enhanced support to its drivers. The LoadzPro app can be downloaded via Apple or Google play store Looking to use Technology to make Shipping & Trucking Easier.
Simon C Okeke
Simon Okeke, the serial tech entrepreneur, recently launched the LoadzPro mobile app. This revolutionary app aims to enhance delivery transparency, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in the transport industry with the help of modern AI technology. Guaranteeing the same level of service for both residential and commercial deliveries, the app promises to cater to all your third-party logistic needs. The diversified set of services includes Cars, Heavy Equipment, Full Truck last-mile delivery, LTL shipments, B2B logistics, home, and office moves, and junk hauling. Other than that, LoadzPro also works with courier services to help them ship the heavy freights. Ranging from cars, heavy truckloads, agro products, manufactured goods, furniture & general moving/relocation, LoadzPro does it all.
The app comes with the feature of on-the-go status updates, permitting smooth two-way communication with the driver.
It allows the users to select the best available driver based on ratings and customer feedback in order to facilitate clear and straightforward shipping. Moreover, Truck drivers can also start their own businesses in partnership with the company through the Virtual Truck Driver program and can lease or buy a truck through the company. Anyone with access to a car or truck can become an independent contractor for the company, setting their own hours and receiving daily pay.
The app uses innovative technology supported by powered AI and machine learning which makes everything transparent and convenient for the user and driver as well. The user gets the best driver based on reviews. The Loadzpro Quick pay fintech product ensures that drivers are paid as soon as they deliver a shipment. The game-changing app facilitates communication between the transport company and its clients while providing enhanced support to its drivers. The LoadzPro app can be downloaded via Apple or Google play store Looking to use Technology to make Shipping & Trucking Easier.
Simon C Okeke
loadzpro
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other