Wolf Administration’s Investments in Safer Communities Celebrated During Tour of 911 Center in Lock Haven

Lock Haven, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello was joined by elected officials, community leaders, and others in Lock Haven to celebrate the Wolf Administration’s investments in safer communities during a tour of the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services.

“Ensuring our communities have the tools they need to run their emergency services safely and efficiently is important to the Wolf Administration,” said Deputy Secretary Vilello. “Communication in an emergency can mean the difference between life and death. I am thankful for the work the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services is doing and am happy to see the positive effect this funding will have on the community.”

DCED provided $510,962 in funding towards this project through the Community Development Block Grant – CARES Act (CDBG-CV) program. With this funding, Clinton County will be able to improve their emergency services radio communication between their 911 center in Flemington and the western portion of the county.

Previously, the system supported signal loops between four towers which left coverage gaps along the Route 120 corridor. This meant responders could not communicate with the 911 center, receiving hospitals, or with one another. By purchasing and installing digital-capable, updated communications equipment on three towers in western Clinton County, these gaps will be closed, and residents will be better served.

“The Commissioners can’t thank DCED enough for helping our first responders, specifically Western Clinton County and Route 120 corridor area, with this grant,” said Clinton County Commissioner Angela Harding. “Our staff has been working so hard to improve communication and provide upgrades to this mountainous area of our county for the safety and security of all residents and tourists. We still have a lot of work to do but are confident as we will continue to chip away at the communication needs of the county. A special thanks to our County Grant Administrator, Kari Kepler, who has stayed focused on applying for and securing available funding to achieve our goals.”

CDBG-CV funds were made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

