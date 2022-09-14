mPhase Appoints Industry Veteran Richard Thorpe as CEO

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”), a leading consumer engagement company developing a suite of mPower mobility services that increase revenue for retailers, is pleased to announce the appointment of sustainability industry expert Richard Thorpe as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and board member. This leadership change is part of a planned transition designed to populate the Company’s senior positions with industry experts as mPhase enters its execution phase.



A world expert on sustainable business and co-founder of the UK School of Sustainability, Richard most recently was Chairman and CEO of HFM Group, a global strategic growth and capital consulting firm that spearheaded projects across a number of consumer, EV transportation, and technology categories and geographies. He also has extensive, executive level experience in facilities management with multinational companies servicing accounts in a wide variety of industries. His technology roots are deep, dating back to his development of the world’s first Bluetooth marketing product and city network; and executive role as Solution Sales Lead at Honeywell. Richard is an advocate for driving sustainability for the businesses in which he operates, backed by a career supporting cross-sector sustainability initiatives. A frequent industry guest speaker, he was also recognized as the “CEO to watch for 2019/2020” by the Telegraph and Lloyds Banking Group.

“I’ve been following this story since mPhase first began its transition into an EV commerce company; and came close to signing some EV partnerships that fit into the Company’s ecosystem during that time,” explained CEO Richard Thorpe. “This will be familiar ground for me, as I was involved in the original development of the core technology behind the mPower platform, giving me a built in understanding from day one. I have long thought that mPhase had a superior model that addresses where EV charging is going in the future, so it is truly gratifying to assume a leadership role in making our industry-first mobility solutions a reality.”

“With extensive working history in the EV space already in hand, I expect this to be a seamless transition, where we build on rather than replace much of the current strategy. While today’s announcement is my official start, I have actually been working with mPhase during this management transition period to design an improved strategy and to select the right team. So, I am starting this role with my imprint already firmly on our future path. We are still filling out our management ranks and are in the process of onboarding industry experts, with each step part of a carefully devised plan to gain rapid credibility in the field. I have already crisscrossed the U.S. to meet current and future members of the new mPhase team, potential business partners, and customers, and am very encouraged by the direction we are headed. Our strategy will involve some industry firsts, but at its core, will have a central mission to elevate both personal and corporate sustainability in ways not previously possible. Our goal in the coming weeks and months is to showcase a new corporate culture that finally unlocks the promise of our groundbreaking technology and strategy. I am very excited about the role we can play in providing a suite of mobility solutions that address unfilled needs across multiple industries; and look forward to providing frequent updates on our progress.”

mPhase is a mobility services company offering a suite of consumer engagement services using data analytics and artificial intelligence to influence customer purchase decisions at opportunistic times and places. The company's mPower platform will influence where consumers shop, fuel and interact with retailers. mPower is tailored to each individual's tastes and needs, with a focus on empowering the environmentally-conscious consumer and the evolution to EV-centric travel.

